Brice Cherry: Serving up some NBA-related answers, even if you never asked

If you want my take on it, Tuesday should be a national holiday.

You’re probably thinking, why Tuesday? Sure, it’s Taco Tuesday. That’s a given. It’s also National Chocolate Cupcake Day, another reason to celebrate. But most importantly (at least to me), it’s NBA Opening Night.

I care about NBA basketball more than most folks. (A lot more). But I also know I’m not the only basketball lover in town, either. As the 82-game marathon prepares to tip off, allow me to tackle some questions surrounding this 76th season of the National Basketball Association.

Granted, some of you never thought to ask. I get it. But chill out, we’ve still got football in the paper, too.

Are the Warriors entering Phase 2 of their dynasty?

Tuesday will be ring night for the defending champions, who open the season at home against the rival Los Angeles Lakers. Golden State’s 2022 championship was the franchise’s fourth in the past eight seasons, and it signaled to the league that they’re not dead yet.

If the Warriors can keep Draymond Green from slugging any of his teammates — he’s highly combustible, but Green is also the key to everything the Warriors do defensively — they’ll contend again this season. But a second mini-dynasty seems like a long shot that even Steph Curry might not be able to make. Curry is 34. Klay Thompson is 32. Draymond is 32.

Even with some rising youngsters developing into rotational players, like James Wiseman, Jordan Poole (the target of Draymond’s punch) and Jonathan Kuminga, running off two or three more titles seeks like a lot to ask.

Which Baylor-bred NBA player will have the best season?

Here’s one for the locals. How’s it going out there tonight, Waco?

Scott Drew’s program has produced a nice collection of pros, though no All-Stars. If anyone has future All-Star potential, though, it’s probably Davion Mitchell. The second-year Sacramento Kings guard found himself in a crowded backcourt last year, but still turned in a solid rookie year with 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game in just under 28 minutes a contest.

Of course, his defense was already next-level when he entered the league, as he’d earned the nickname “Off Night,” given his propensity for holding opposing scorers to an off night. But Mitchell can get it done on both ends, and I’m betting he’s due for a breakout year. He showed glimpses of his potential late last season, when he averaged 18.8 points and 9.3 assists over the final 11 games of the year, after the Kings had traded away Tyrese Haliburton and had put De’Aaron Fox on the shelf with a hand injury.

Is Victor Wembanyama worth the tank-fest?

The hype over Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3 Frenchman, has been building over the past couple of years, and now it’s even bigger than the kid’s size-20.5 sneakers. He’ll be the no-doubt No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft, as the most ballyhooed prospect since LeBron James two decades ago.

So, again, is he worth it? Well, ask any current NBA scout that same question and they’d look at you as if you had two heads. Yeah, the hype is real, because the kid’s game is that good. At just 18 years old, Wembanyama is long, lithe and luxurious. He’s been described as a cross between Rudy Gobert and Kevin Durant, as both a shotblocking and shooting savant. His recent American workouts against another top 2023 prospect Scoot Henderson had scouts falling all over themselves.

So, when you see teams like the Jazz, Spurs and Thunder stockpile loads of losses this season while their general managers stand nearby and smile, you’ll know why.

Who wins MVP this season?

Last season featured a three-horse MVP race that honestly required a photo finish to sort it all out. In the end, Denver big man Nikola Jokic won his second straight MVP honor, again defying defenders with his gravity-bound, old man rec-league game.

Jokic edged out Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in one of the tighter races of this century. Giannis already owns two MVP trophies (2019, 2020), and while the Greek Freak figures to be in contention again, I’ll take Embiid to break through and claim his first. With Embiid, it’s all about staying healthy. If he can play upward of 70 games, he’ll dominate again, as he did last year, when he put up 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

How much will the Mavs miss Jalen Brunson?

They’ll miss him dearly. Obviously, this is Luka Doncic’s team, but Brunson stepped up as a worthy Robin to Luka’s Batman last season. His fearless forays to the basket opened the floor for Luka to do his thing, and aided the Mavericks’ surprise run to the Western Conference Finals.

Those buckets also got Brunson paid. The New York Knicks shelled out $104 million to bring in Brunson as their new lead guard, leaving a void in Dallas. And while the Mavs acquired big man Christian Wood (17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds) in the offseason, there’s a reason the Rockets deemed Wood expendable, and it mostly has to do with his laissez-faire attitude on the defensive end of the court.

Unless the Mavs make a trade, they may rue the day they let Brunson walk.

Who wins the East?

Keep an eye on Cleveland, which will be friskier than at any time since LeBron left, given its offseason trade for Donovan Mitchell. But the real contenders should be the same handful of teams that have ruled this conference in recent years — the Bucks, Sixers, Celtics and Heat.

Boston is coming off its first Finals appearance in 12 years and boasts a better wing combo than either Wing Stop or Buffalo Wild Wings, given the presence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But the Celtics are also dealing with the distraction of an offseason scandal in which head coach Ime Udoka engaged in an improper sexual relationship with a staff member. Boston is due for a bit of regression.

If Khris Middleton, who’s currently dealing with a bum wrist, can get back on the court and provide the Bucks with his usual steady shooting, give me Milwaukee to return to the Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Who wins the West?

As long as Steph, Klay and Poole are splashing in 3s as usual, the road to the Finals will be a slippery water slide through the Bay Area. That’s not to suggest Golden State is unbeatable, though. As stated earlier, the Warriors are growing longer in the tooth by the day, which adds a layer of vulnerability to their veneer.

Phoenix absolutely cratered in last year’s playoffs. The Suns have won 74 percent of their regular-season games the past two seasons, but can they recover from that postseason meltdown against the Mavs? It’s a mystery, to be sure.

The Clippers are too injury-prone, the Lakers are too old, the Mavs are too top-heavy. The Nuggets offer intrigue, considering the return of Jamal Murry and Michael Porter Jr. from injuries, to form a nice nucleus with the Joker.

But the most fierce, fun young team in the West is Memphis. Trying to defend Ja Morant is like trying to barehand a lightning bolt, and the Grizzlies’ complementary pieces of Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. make this more of an ensemble cast than people probably realize. Give me the Grizzlies to grow up and make the franchise’s first Finals trip.

Who wins it all?

A Memphis-Milwaukee Finals matchup may not bring in any major media markets, but it would absolutely be fun to watch. The Greek Freak versus Ja Rule? Sign me up.

In such a series, the one-on-one matchups would help tip the balance one way or the other. Brooks vs. Middleton, Jrue Holiday vs. Morant, even Brook Lopez vs. Steven Jackson, they’d all serve as captivating mini-battles within the larger war. Ultimately, the Bucks’ recent Finals experience — and Giannis being Giannis — would help Milwaukee Euro-step to its second title in the past three seasons and third overall.

So, there you have it — my best guesses for the 2022-23 season.

Let the holiday season commence.