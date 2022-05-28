Brice Cherry: Warriors' winning culture as much about fundamentals as flash

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Behold, a lesson in slang.

A win is sometimes referred to as a Dub, short, of course, for W, which is pronounced Double-U or Dubba-W. Another nickname for the Golden State Warriors is the Dubs. Again, it plays off the W in Warriors.

It feels like no coincidence that Wins and Warriors share the same slang appellation, because they’ve been intrinsically linked for quite a while now.

The temptation when watching the Warriors play may be to consider them a collection of some of the greatest shooters to ever take the court, and nothing more. And yes, their shooting is a wonder to behold. But I’m here to tell you they’re so much more than that.

The reason these Dubs gather so many W’s is because they do the little things that lead to winning basketball. Championship basketball. Don’t let Golden State’s splash and flash overshadow this team’s elite fundamentals.

NBA analyst Tim Legler once said that when it came to the two basic basketball skills of dribbling and shooting, Steph Curry possessed the most potent combination in basketball history. I tend to agree with Legs. Curry, in my book, ranks as not only the greatest outside shooter to ever lace up a pair of high-tops, but he’s among the very best ballhandlers, too. His ability to cross up a defender allows him the space he needs to launch that feathery jumper.

But Curry is also one of the best in the NBA at an oft-overlooked art — moving without the ball. Watch him sometime. Watch him leave a defender behind. Watch how he skirts the baseline and slides across a pick, Reggie Miller-style, before receiving the ball and popping in another 3-pointer. Most shooters are either pull-up, create-your-own shot guys or come-off-a-pick, catch-and-shoot dudes. Curry is both. (One just stands out as a more spicy Curry than the other.)

The poster child for the misinterpretation of the Warriors is none other than Draymond Green. A lot of fans look at Draymond and see a jabbering, slightly-unhinged four-man whose most memorable contribution to a game may be “accidentally” kicking the other team's star in his crotch. It often feels he has more technical fouls than points.

That perception is unfortunate, because Draymond might be the most underrated player of his generation. He’s an absolute integral piece to the Warriors’ six NBA Finals appearances in the past eight years and three (soon to be four?) titles. For one, he sets the best screens in the NBA. It may feel like a minor thing, but space and time matter when you’re dealing with the best athletes on the planet. Give Curry or Klay Thompson an extra nanosecond to release the ball, and it’s often game over.

Now, believe this: Nobody in the history of the world gets away with more illegal picks than Draymond. He’s a master of sliding his hip or knee into a defender trying to chase the shooter over the screen, or flat-out transforming himself into an NFL offensive lineman and just shoving a guy out of the way.

But the fact is, the officials aren’t going to call it every time, and Draymond is smart enough to know that. You might consider him dirty in that regard, and that’s fair. Personally, I’m still grousing over an illegal pick he set against the Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

But there’s also a certain art to it I begrudgingly admire, and let’s not pretend that Draymond is the first guy to skirt the edges of the rules. Choir boy John Stockton used to jab his elbow into the pick-setter as he fought over a screen. Isiah Thomas was good at that, too. Even the greatest player of all-time, Michael Jordan, “cheated” on one of his most memorable shots. Remember MJ’s push-off of Utah’s Bryon Russell before dropping in the game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals?

Draymond does the dirty work at an All-Star level. Besides his pick-setting, he is arguably Golden State’s best passer. Less flashy than Curry, but just as prolific, with a 7.0 career assists-per-game average, including nearly nine a game a season ago.

He’s also the linchpin to Golden State’s defense, and has been during their entire dynasty. His defensive instincts are top-drawer. Watch him play the pick-and-roll sometime. Nobody does it better. The ability to force world-class NBA players to do what you want them to do when they have the ball in their hands is a skill that few possess. Its impact can not be understated. Draymond showed that against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, just as he’s been doing for years.

Oh, sure. Luka smoked the Warriors a lot of times. But seldom on the pick-and-roll. Golden State was mostly content to let Luka get his, and figure that his supporting cast wouldn’t be good enough to beat them most nights. And they were right, as the Warriors completed the so-called “gentleman’s sweep,” a five-game series win, even as Luka averaged 32 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists for the series.

Anthony Wiggins is another ideal representation of the Warriors’ dirty-work, championship culture. Wiggins, a hyper-athletic swingman, was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft and won Rookie of the Year honors his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. But even as he continued to put up decent numbers in subsequent seasons, he didn’t feel like a true impact guy, someone who could carry a franchise. He wasn’t a winner. More of your basic “good-stat, bad-team” kind of player that exist on every cellar dweller in the league.

Things started to change after Wiggins was traded to Golden State in February 2020. Maybe not instantly, but in due time.

Wiggins realized he didn’t have to be The Man in Golden State. He learned how to play a role — albeit an Oscar-worthy supporting role — on a contender. From Green and Thompson, he gained insight on how to elevate his defensive acumen. When an elite athlete figures it out on defense, watch out. This year Wiggins became Golden State’s primary lock-down on-ball defender, and it resulted in the first All-Star Game appearance of his career.

That’s the case of a culture rubbing off on a player, and helping him transform his entire NBA existence.

It’s a culture that’s mostly home-grown, too. Sure, the Warriors flirted with the SuperTeam concept when Kevin Durant made his brief detour through the Bay Area. But Golden State drafted and developed the likes of Curry, Thompson and Green, as well as young guys like Jonathan Kuminja, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney. That feels like a refreshingly old-school way to build a roster in an era when so many stars are content to do the SuperFriends thing.

Nobody is saying you have to be a Warrior fan. I’m not, even though they are fun to watch. When Curry is dancing past defenders and whipping left-handed passes or when Thompson is uncurling that picture-perfect shooting form, it’s gorgeous basketball. Or how about that aforementioned kid Jordan Poole? Are we sure he’s not Steph and Seth Curry’s little brother? Call him Kiddie Poole, because he’s a Baby Splash Brother, for sure. Fits in just fine.

But don’t let all the shimmying and shaking, the shooting and slamming, distract you from the fundamentals that led to such highlights. The reason Golden State makes so many clean getaways, my friends, is because they’re willing to get dirty first.

Scrub-a-Dub-Dub.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.