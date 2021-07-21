Chad Conine: Take me out with the crowd

You know what is selfishly one of my favorite things about being a sportswriter?
It’s that moment when I walk into a basketball arena from the tunnel entrance on my way to press row, minutes before a big game. The crowd is buzzing with anticipation. The players are nervously running through layup lines. And even though it has everything to do with proximity and nothing else, I feel like a big shot.
I mean, let’s face it, I didn’t have to buy a ticket or pay for parking. I’m there to do my job, which must be really important if I got free admission and parking. And they usually feed me and sometimes give me a cookie. And a seat with my name on it.
Is it any wonder that I feel like a VIP as I walk behind the baseline, in front of hundreds of fans who paid hundreds of dollars for such good seats?
I’m joking of course. I know how many times I covered terrible Thursday night high school football blowouts and waited out JV basketball games in tiny 2A gyms in the process of paying my dues. For every game that I get free parking, there are 10 where parking is free for everyone and I have to sit in my car after the game to write my story.
It’s still a cool feeling, though. I’m being real in describing how much I soak it up as I look up in the stands of a sold-out stadium. I’ll admit that it informs my fashion decisions. Ultimately, the crowd is a gigantic part of the sports experience.
In the spring of 1908, Jack Norworth wrote “Take me out to the ball game.” In the second line of the chorus, the protagonist asks to be taken “out with the crowd.” More than 110 years later, we get that feeling.
That’s the stupid thing about blackouts — when pro sports teams don’t allow their games to be broadcast in their home city. If it was only about watching the game, no one would go to the arena. The view from the couch is so much better. We go to the game because we want to be with the crowd. We want our voices to count for something when we cheer and when we boo. I wonder how many feelings in life are better than walking out of a stadium with fellow fans and celebrating a big victory. Not many. In 2018, my mom and dad and I walked out of Boston Garden after Texas Tech defeated Purdue in the Sweet 16. On the walk back to our hotel, we stopped off for a snack at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Ladies and gentlemen, I can tell you that that was the best-tasting donut I’ve ever eaten in my life.
If you watched Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, I think you’ll agree with me that the Milwaukee crowd was one of the central characters of the drama. Giannis Antetokounmpo (I just wanted to prove I could spell it right) was the leading man, but the Bucks fans collectively earned a nomination for best supporting actor. The crowd inside the Fizerv Forum was amazing, but the tens of thousands of fans gathered outside the arena were the real story. I found that mass of humanity to be fascinating.
Obviously we’ve been conditioned to be unsettled by large gatherings here in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, of course, one of the announcers pointed out that the giant crowd would probably make Dr. Fauci cringe.
My first thought was, if the Bucks lose or even if they win, I’d hate to be in charge of crowd control at the end of the night.
And then, a more lighthearted reaction: there might not be any beer left in the country tomorrow. Milwaukee, after all, is the town that made Schlitz famous.
But it was great to see. As of Wednesday afternoon when I was writing this, it seems the rowdiness was kept to a minimum after the victory in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. So that’s another win. Bucks fans are still reveling in their championship and there’s a lot to like about the way they did it.
It wasn’t the only time in the last week that I looked at a sports crowd with a greater appreciation than I had before the events of 2020. On Sunday, The Open Championship finished up as it always does. After Collin Morikawa marched up the 18th fairway, the fans were allowed to close in behind him, creating a football stadium-like atmosphere at Royal St. George’s.
As sports fans, we put up with the slogan “It’s better than nothing” when it came to games with no fans or limited fans for the last year. It sucked, though. I mean, all you Baylor hoops fans loved that win over Gonzaga. But you kind of got robbed of part of the experience. I know you did your best to make up for it at the parade.
Having said all that, I have some not great news. We have to do it a little bit longer as there won’t be any fans in the stands at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.
NBC is selling these Olympics as the most amazing thing we’re likely to ever see. How dumb do they think we are? It’s not going to be as much fun. Simone Biles is going to leap in the air and do, like, a dozen flips with three twists thrown in and when she lands she’ll hear … the hum of the air conditioning? Trayvon Bromell is going to cross the finish line and look up at an empty stadium.
I heard someone claim that these are going to be the No Fun Games with no fans in the stands. That’s probably closer to the mark than all of NBC’s hype.
I’m somewhere in the middle. I’m thankful the Games are going on and I’ll enjoy watching them. The Olympics, without necessarily meaning to, do a good job of marking geopolitical moments in world history and this will definitely be one of those times.
The Tokyo Games will be televised, but something will be missing.
You, the fans, will be missing. And we now fully understand how important you are to the sports experience.