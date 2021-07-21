Chad Conine: Take me out with the crowd

That’s the stupid thing about blackouts — when pro sports teams don’t allow their games to be broadcast in their home city. If it was only about watching the game, no one would go to the arena. The view from the couch is so much better. We go to the game because we want to be with the crowd. We want our voices to count for something when we cheer and when we boo. I wonder how many feelings in life are better than walking out of a stadium with fellow fans and celebrating a big victory. Not many. In 2018, my mom and dad and I walked out of Boston Garden after Texas Tech defeated Purdue in the Sweet 16. On the walk back to our hotel, we stopped off for a snack at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Ladies and gentlemen, I can tell you that that was the best-tasting donut I’ve ever eaten in my life.