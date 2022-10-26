Ex-Baylor star Smith to play for Team USA 3-on-3 team

NaLyssa Smith will play for Team USA.

The Baylor alum and Indiana Fever star has been added to the country’s 3-on-3 AmeriCup Team. While Smith has been in the USA Basketball system since 2016, she’ll be making her 3-on-3 debut. She’ll be joined on the USA roster by Veronica Burton, Lexie Hull and Camille Zimmerman.

Smith averaged 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Fever this season, making the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team. The 6-4 forward was the No. 2 pick overall in last spring’s draft.

At Baylor, she was an All-American who became the seventh player in program history to record more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career.

Both the USA men’s and women’s 3-on-3 teams will attend training camp, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, in Miami Lakes, Fla., before competing at the FIBA 3-on-3 AmeriCup, Nov. 4-6, in Miami. The USA swept the 2021 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, winning a pair of gold medals at the inaugural event.