Can you score on one of the most rugged defenders in the NBA?

Not likely. Nevertheless, a bunch of local youngsters got a chance to test their own skills against Waco’s favorite NBA son Kenrich Williams on Friday.

Williams didn’t necessarily make it easy. Even going half-speed, the 6-foot-6 forward stuffed many a kid’s shot into the back wall of University High’s gym. But he also occasionally gave enough space to a few kids for them to launch jump shots, and two of them managed to knock them down, igniting a fireworks show of histrionics from their fellow campers.

Yeah, it’s safe to say everybody had a good time.

“It’s so much fun,” Williams said. “Being able to do something like this is far better than scoring points or winning games. To be able to impact the kids like this, it’s so much fun to me.”

Williams returned to his alma mater at University on Friday to host his second annual basketball camp, a free event that drew more than 300 Central Texas youth. That’s a critical element of the camp that Williams wants to maintain in future years. Keeping it free allows children from lower-income households to take part, he said.

“Oh man, it’s very important,” Williams said. “A lot of these kids don’t have enough money to sign up for camp. For me to do it free, when I was growing up I didn’t have this. Just for the kids in the community, I think it’s big for them just to have something free. I feel like this is how it should be.”

Grinding from humble beginnings is a path Williams knows all too well. He was a standout player for the Trojans during his high school days from 2010-13, but not so much so that he attracted much Division I attention. Instead, he accepted a scholarship to New Mexico Junior College. After a solid freshman season there, TCU’s basketball staff liked what they saw enough to where they gave Williams a chance to join the Frogs.

Williams blossomed in Fort Worth, developing into one of the Big 12’s top players over the next several seasons. He won MVP honors of the NIT in 2017, scoring 25 points and nabbing 12 rebounds in a 88-56 championship game win over Georgia Tech.

And yet his journey to the NBA followed a parallel path to that of his college trek. He went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, but managed to land a free-agent deal to go through training camp with the New Orleans Pelicans. Such contracts are never a guarantee of a roster spot, but Williams impressed with his hustle, defense and all-around dedication and solidified a spot on the Pels’ roster, becoming the first NBA player from Waco in the process.

Five years later, Williams has made himself into an indispensable role player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, his second NBA team. Nicknamed “Kenny Hustle,” Williams signed a four-year, $27.2-million contract extension last summer, then rewarded OKC’s faith with perhaps his best overall season in 2022-23. He averaged a career-high 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds on 51.7% shooting while finishing fourth in the NBA in charges taken. (He also drew the defensive assignment on LeBron James when James scored the bucket that made him the NBA’s all-time scoring king, but there’s no shame in getting scored on by LeBron, considering his 38,652 career point total.)

Moreover, Williams helped the baby-faced Thunder emerge as the NBA’s breakout team, as they won 40 games and reached the Play-In Tournament before bowing out.

“Definitely can build on it,” Williams said. “We have a young team right now. We’re looking to make some noise, and we’ve got the right organization to do so. Looking forward to it.”

Unfortunately, Williams injured his wrist in early March and missed OKC’s Play-In Tournament action. But on Friday he declared the wrist “great,” and is looking forward to the 2023-24 season, which will be his sixth in the league.

He certainly appeared to be no worse for wear as he mixed it up with the kids at his camp. Williams routinely jumped into drills and interacted with the youngsters. He said that it’s important to him to actually participate and be a part of the proceedings, rather than just sit in the stands and oversee everything.

“It’s all about being hands-on,” Williams said. “I feel like it’s easy to just write a check and tell the camp work staff to do everything, but it’s about being hands-on and letting the kids see you. That does something to them.”

One of the biggest cheers among the campers shot out whenever Williams welcomed Umoja Gibson for a quick one-on-one drill. Gibson is another former University standout — he won Super Centex Player of the Year honors in 2016-17 — who is about to embark on his own professional basketball career in Germany in August. The longer Williams made the 6-1 Gibson work for it, but the latter managed to score on a sweet up-and-under.

After the first session of the camp ended, Williams was swarmed by the kids, as he signed autographs and took pictures for a good half-hour. Williams said it was the least he could do. He hopes that his presence and on-court instruction might inspire a new generation of young athletes to follow their own basketball dreams, possibly all the way from Waco to the NBA, as he did.

“It means a lot. I stay here in the offseason, so this is my home, this is everything for me,” he said. “Even before this, weeks, months before, I’ve been here in the city, a lot of these kids have seen me around town. I think being able to see me in the flesh, being able to see somebody in the physical, where I can touch them, it’s a different feeling.”