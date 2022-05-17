John Werner: Luka-led Mavs just what Dallas sports fans needed

The over-hyped Dallas Cowboys let their fans down on an annual basis. The Texas Rangers have been in rebuilding mode for about five years.

The Dallas Stars usually put competitive teams on the ice, including a run to the 2020 NHL finals, but this is still Texas and a lot of sports fans would have trouble naming one player on their roster.

No wonder Dallas Mavericks’ fans are so thrilled about their ascendance to the NBA Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors with their Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic leading the way.

This is the best thing that’s happened to Dallas pro sports since 2011 when the Mavs won their only NBA championship and the Rangers reached the seventh game of the World Series before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals (Game 6 is still painful).

The Mavs played the European lottery and came up big once again.

In 1998, they traded for a draft pick by the Milwaukee Bucks named Dirk Werner (I had to throw that in there) Nowitzki from Wurzburg, Germany. All Dirk did was become one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history and revolutionize what a 7-footer could do with his moves and remarkable shooting range.

At 32, Nowitzki became an NBA champion as he was named the 2011 finals MVP.

Now the Mavs have a chance to get back to NBA finals for the first time in 11 years with another European export leading the way.

In 2018, the Mavs acquired Atlanta Hawks first-round draft pick Luka Doncic in a trade for the draft rights to former Oklahoma guard Trae Young and a 2019 first-round draft pick.

Coming off an MVP EuroLeague season for Real Madrid, Doncic came into the NBA ready to take a starring role. Playing his final season for the Mavs, Nowitzki was there to help Doncic transition into the league, and remains a confidante.

The 6-7, 230-pound Doncic is a point guard in a tight end’s body. He’s the epitome of today’s “positionless” player.

Doncic can bury deep 3-pointers like Steph Curry. He can back down the NBA’s best big men in the paint. He’s got some footwork around the basket that would make Hakeem Olajuwon proud.

But the player I like to compare him most to is Larry Bird because of his court awareness. Doncic can hit daggers and take over a game with his scoring like Bird, but also has a sixth sense in finding open teammates.

Of course, Doncic has a long way to prove he can win at Bird’s level. But during this year’s playoffs, Doncic has shown he can take over games like Monday’s 123-90 Game 7 win over the heavily-favored Phoenix Suns to clinch the Western Conference semifinals.

The Mavs built a 57-27 halftime lead. More to the point: Doncic 27, Suns 27.

Expect the Golden State Warriors to throw a lot of bodies at Doncic, beginning with premier defender Draymond Green. Opponents try to wear Doncic down, but he usually ends up wearing them down.

But the Mavs aren’t just a one-Luka show.

Spencer Dinwiddie has given the Mavs a charge since joining the team in February from the Washington Wizards in a trade for Kristaps Porzingis. In the clinching win over the Suns, Dinwiddie poured in 30 points.

Former Villanova star guard Jalen Brunson is a consistent scorer with a tough-guy mentality. Forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock and center Dwight Powell are solid starters while 6-10 forwards Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans can create matchup issues off the bench.

These guys share the ball well and play good team defense. Former Mavs guard Jason Kidd, who helped them win the 2011 title, has done a tremendous job coaching the team and putting the pieces in the right places.

Beginning with Wednesday’s series opener, the Mavs will be underdogs against the Warriors and their veteran trio of Curry, Green and Klay Thompson. But they were underdogs against the Suns, and we saw how that worked out.

Regardless of what happens, the Mavs have given Dallas pro sports fans a much needed jolt of excitement. And Luka has shown us some moves that go way beyond Eurosteps.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.