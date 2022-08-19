Kids, just watch Kenny Hustle: Williams' perseverance setting tone for next generation

Every step of his basketball journey, Kenrich Williams has had to prove himself.

Honestly, he looks at it as a metaphor from life. When things get hard, are you going to pack up your ball and head for the showers? Or are you going to stay, take your lumps, and keep working?

Williams has always chosen the latter route.

“It never ends. That’s the whole life,” said Williams, a fifth-year forward for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. “For your whole life you’re always going to have to prove something and show someone that, hey, I’m worth this, or I can do it.”

Coming out of a solid high school basketball career for University High in 2013, Williams failed to impress the major college scouts. He had zero Division I college offers, and ended up signing with New Mexico Junior College near Hobbs, N.M.

OK, Williams thought. I’ll prove to these coaches I’m a Division I player. He averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds as a freshman forward at New Mexico, and showed particular acumen as a defender. That was enough to convince TCU, which signed Williams prior to the 2014-15 season.

His time with the Frogs included its own share of hops and bounces, including a missed season due to a knee injury in 2015-16. But Williams emerged better and tougher, and his final two seasons he developed into one of the Big 12’s top players. He led the conference in double-doubles with 19 during the 2017 season as TCU put together a surprising 24-win season. As a senior in 2017-18, he averaged 13.2 points and 9.8 rebounds while leading TCU to a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament.

But Williams went overlooked in the 2018 NBA Draft. That was obviously disappointing, but again he seized the opportunity to prove his worth. After a brief stint with the Denver Nuggets’ summer league team, he landed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williams started 47 games over his first two NBA seasons with the Pelicans. But his minutes definitely ebbed and flowed. One night he might log 28 minutes, the next game only eight. Williams said he just tried to take the mindset of playing hard whenever his chance to hit the court arrived, so he could make the most of every opportunity.

“Just being able to stay ready. … As a professional, that’s the job,” Williams said. “Your job is to stay ready for anything they throw at you, whether it’s playing 30 minutes a night or playing five minutes a night. You’ve just got to stay ready.”

The Pelicans traded Williams to the Thunder in November 2020. Over the past two seasons, he has carved out his own niche in OKC. He has become a fan favorite as a dirty-work, lunch-pail player and rugged frontcourt defender off the bench. He has earned the nickname “Kenny Hustle” for the way he doggedly seals off passing lanes or chases down loose balls.

“Come in, play hard, be a vet, be the voice in the locker room,” Williams said, when asked to describe his place on the baby-faced OKC roster. “Just be the respected guy on the team that everybody respects and can listen to. That’s my role.”

Is it weird, though, to think of himself as a vet? Williams is still young, just 27 years old, and entering his fifth NBA season. But in Oklahoma City, that might as well be Methusaleh.

“Yeah, it’s weird. I’m year five, 27 years old, and I’m playing with 19 and 20-year-olds, so I’m the oldest or second-oldest on the team. It’s crazy,” Williams said.

Williams averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in just under 22 minutes per game off the bench for the Thunder last season. His contributions and leadership did not go unnoticed by the Oklahoma City front office. This summer, Williams and the Thunder agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $27.2 million.

“It meant a lot to me,” Williams said. “It showed me that they really value what I bring to the organization and what type of teammate I am. I’m definitely appreciative.”

The guy who didn’t have a Division I offer coming out of high school, who went undrafted by the NBA coming out of TCU, has actually made a little history. While there have been basketball players from Central Texas who have made it in the pros, including Temple’s Brian Skinner and Hillsboro’s Mike Harris, Williams is the first Waco-born athlete ever to play in the NBA.

He still remains attached to his hometown, and last weekend he returned to University to host a free basketball camp for area youth.

“This is the best feeling right here, to give back to these kids and be able to be back home,” Williams said. “It’s so much better feeling than scoring points, getting rebounds. It’s just the best feeling.”

For two days, Williams bounced around the Trojans’ court, instructing and encouraging the young ballers in attendance. He said he passed along a variety of messages: Respect your parents. Respect your teammates. Respect your coaches. Play hard. And, most of all, have fun.

Sounds like the story of Kenny Hustle’s career, doesn’t it?

“You’ve just got to believe in yourself. That’s the No. 1 thing,” Williams said. “I think 95 percent of it is you believing. I’ll say 90 percent. It’s believing in yourself first. ... That’s one thing that I’ve learned, just believe in myself and everything else will take care of itself.”