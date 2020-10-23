Start-up Waco pro basketball team holding tryouts

The Waco Royals, a start-up professional basketball team that plans to open its inaugural season in 2021, will hold tryouts on Saturday at The Center at 1115 Columbus Avenue.

The tryouts will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Players can pre-register at Eventbrite.com at a cost of $195. The price to register at the door is $250.

The Royals will be part of The Basketball League (TBL), which currently features 26 teams from around the country. The team owner is Brandon Littles, 26, a Waco product who played collegiately at Southwestern Christian University in Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.thewacoroyals.com or check out @wacoroyals at Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.