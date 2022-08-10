Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp

The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp.

Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.

The 3rd-5th players will meet from 8:30 to 10 a.m. both Friday and Saturday, while the 6th-8th students will go from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Also, there’ll be a “Kenrich Williams Back 2 School Giveaway” on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., with free haircuts and school supplies, also at the gym.

Williams, nicknamed “Kenny Hustle,” averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists and excelled as a defensive stopper for the Thunder last season. He signed a four-year, $27.2-million contract extension this summer.

Williams, 27, is a University alumnus who went on to become an all-conference player at TCU.

For more information on the camp, call University coach Ricardo Felix at (254) 458-1078.