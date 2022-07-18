 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

University High alum Williams signs NBA contract extension, per report

  • 0
Raptors Thunder Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, a former star player for the University Trojans in Waco, has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Thunder.

 Nate Billings, Associated Press

Kenrich Williams appears to be settling into his current NBA home.

Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a four-year, $27.2-million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williams, a former standout at Waco’s University High School, averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 2021-22, his second year with Oklahoma City after two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. Nicknamed “Kenny Hustle,” Williams has been highly regarded for his defense in OKC.

His journey to the NBA has been a remarkable one, considering he had no Division I scholarship offers coming out of University. He signed with New Mexico Junior College before transferring to TCU, where he blossomed as a dynamic contributor on both ends of the court. But he had to prove himself all over again in the pros, as he went was not selected in the 2018 NBA Draft before latching on with the Pelicans as a free agent.

People are also reading…

Williams is believed to be the only Waco-born NBA player in history.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert