University High alum Williams signs NBA contract extension, per report

Williams, a former standout at Waco’s University High School, averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 2021-22, his second year with Oklahoma City after two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. Nicknamed “Kenny Hustle,” Williams has been highly regarded for his defense in OKC.

His journey to the NBA has been a remarkable one, considering he had no Division I scholarship offers coming out of University. He signed with New Mexico Junior College before transferring to TCU, where he blossomed as a dynamic contributor on both ends of the court. But he had to prove himself all over again in the pros, as he went was not selected in the 2018 NBA Draft before latching on with the Pelicans as a free agent.