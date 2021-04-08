 Skip to main content
Waco Royals to open inaugural season Friday
Waco Royals

The Waco Royals, a first-year professional basketball team, will start their season Friday on the road in Dallas. They'll play their home games at Legends Sports Center in Hewitt this year.

 Waco Royals photo

Waco’s newest professional sports venture will make its debut on Friday night.

The Waco Royals, a startup professional basketball team, will tip off their 2021 season when they face the Dallas Skyline at the University of Texas at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Royals will participate in The Basketball League (TBL), which features teams from around the country. The website for TBL lists 29 teams for the 2021 season, with five more scheduled to start play in 2022.

The Royals are the brainchild of Brandon Littles, a Waco native and former college player at Southwestern (Okla.) Christian University. Littles acts as team owner as well as filling a roster spot on the team.

Following Friday night’s game, the Royals will play another road game against the Lewisville (Texas) Leopards on Sunday. Their first home game is scheduled for April 16 against the Little Rock (Ark.) Lightning. The Royals will play their home contests at Legends Sports Center in Hewitt.

WACO ROYALS 2021 SCHEDULE

Date    Opponent       Time

Friday at Dallas Skyline 7 p.m.

Sunday at Lewisville Leopards 2 p.m.

April 16 Little Rock Lightning 7:30 p.m.

April 17 Omaha’s Finest 5:30 p.m.

April 24 Midtown Prestige 5:30 p.m.

April 25 Dallas Skyline 3 p.m.

April 30 at Omaha’s Finest 7 p.m.

May 2 at Enid Outlaws 2 p.m.

May 7 Shreveport Mavericks 7:30 p.m.

May 8 Houston Push 5:30 p.m.

May 14 at Houston Push 7 p.m.

May 15 at Shreveport Mavericks 7 p.m.

May 21 at Dallas Skyline 7 p.m.

May 22 at Lewisville Leopards 7 p.m.

May 28 Lewisville Leopards 7:30 p.m.

May 29 Houston Push 5:30 p.m.

June 4 Dallas Skyline 7:30 p.m.

June 6 Lewisville Leopards 3 p.m.

June 12 at Midtown Prestige 7 p.m.

June 13 at Little Rock Lightning 2 p.m.

June 19 at Shreveport Mavericks 7 p.m.

June 20 at Houston Push 2 p.m.

June 25 Shreveport Mavericks 7:30 p.m.

June 28 Enid Outlaws 5:30 p.m.

