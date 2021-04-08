Waco Royals to open inaugural season Friday

Waco’s newest professional sports venture will make its debut on Friday night.

The Waco Royals, a startup professional basketball team, will tip off their 2021 season when they face the Dallas Skyline at the University of Texas at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Royals will participate in The Basketball League (TBL), which features teams from around the country. The website for TBL lists 29 teams for the 2021 season, with five more scheduled to start play in 2022.

The Royals are the brainchild of Brandon Littles, a Waco native and former college player at Southwestern (Okla.) Christian University. Littles acts as team owner as well as filling a roster spot on the team.

Following Friday night’s game, the Royals will play another road game against the Lewisville (Texas) Leopards on Sunday. Their first home game is scheduled for April 16 against the Little Rock (Ark.) Lightning. The Royals will play their home contests at Legends Sports Center in Hewitt.