Women's hoops notebook: Former Baylor star Lauren Cox gaining new life as 3-on-3 player

Lauren Cox isn’t currently logging time on a WNBA roster, but her dream of playing basketball hasn’t vanished. In fact, her home team just expanded by a few thousand miles.

USA Basketball announced the rosters for the upcoming FIBA 3-on-3 Series on Monday, and Cox made the squad for the U.S. women. She’ll represent her country at various FIBA events this summer and into the fall. This latest news came after the former Baylor standout had already been selected for Team USA’s 3-on-3 national team that will start competition at the FIBA World Cup beginning Tuesday in Antwerp, Belgium.

While anyone who has ever played a game of pickup basketball is familiar with the 3-on-3 game, it’s still growing as an international sport. It made its Olympic debut last year in Beijing, and will also be part of this year’s Commonwealth Games in England July 28-Aug. 8. It has also gained exposure through the five-year-old Big 3 League founded by Ice Cube that has extended the playing career of numerous ex-NBA players.

Under FIBA rules, 3-on-3 is played as a half-court game with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Teams must “take back” or “clear” the ball beyond the arc after gathering a defensive rebound. Games are played to 21 by 1s and 2s, unless a team does not reach 21 by the time limit, at which point the leading team is declared the winner.

For Cox, 3-on-3 offers a chance to keep playing. The Indiana Fever selected the former Big 12 Player of the Year out of Baylor with the No. 3 overall WNBA pick in the 2020 Draft, but her pro career has yet to take off. She averaged 9.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 14 games her rookie season of 2020, then last year put up 8 points and 9.1 boards an outing in 23 combined games with both the Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks.

But the Sparks waived Cox in April, opening up this avenue to the world of 3-on-3 ball. The rest of the Team USA roster includes Joanne Allen-Taylor, Cierra Burdick, Linnae Harper, Breanna Richardson and Kayla Wells.

While 3-on-3 basketball represents a new chapter for the 6-foot-4 Cox, she has sailed through international waters before. Cox has past gold medals from playing in FIBA tournaments in 2013, ’14 and ’15.

She remains one of Baylor’s all-time great frontcourt players. She scored 1,570 points and grabbed 972 rebounds for her career, and helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, beating Notre Dame, 82-81, in the title game.

But she has endured her share of roadblocks along the way. Cox memorably hurt her knee in that 2019 title game and missed part of her senior season before returning. She is also a Type 1 Diabetic and wears an insulin pump during games.

Cox and the U.S. 3-on-3 Series Team will make their first appearance at the Women’s Series Poitiers in Poitiers, France, on June 28-29.

Fever's Smith elevates to new career high

From All-American to WNBA All-Star — that’s the upward trajectory NaLyssa Smith is following.

Smith scored a career-high 26 points for the Indiana Fever in an 89-87 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday in Indianapolis. She also snatched 11 rebounds and converted a clutch three-point play to give her team the lead in the closing seconds.

The former Baylor star sank a turnaround jumper while drawing a foul with 39 seconds to go, then knocked down the free throw to give Indiana the lead for good. On the season the rookie is averaging 13.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Fever took Smith with the No. 2 overall selection in this year’s WNBA Draft after her brilliant four-year run for the Bears.

Smith and her Fever teammates, including fellow Baylor rookie Queen Egbo, will be back in Texas on Thursday as they face the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Arlington. Egbo is averaging 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks an outing.

Wallace wakes up in Dream (four years later)

It might have taken a little longer than she expected, but Kristy Wallace is living the Dream.

It’s been four years since the Atlanta Dream selected Wallace, a point guard out of Baylor by way of Australia, in the second round (No. 16 overall pick) of the WNBA Draft. But Wallace, 26, didn’t make her WNBA debut until this season.

She signed with the Canberra Capitals of Australia’s WNBL in 2018. But after working her way back from an ACL injury she suffered her senior year at Baylor, Wallace then endured another ACL tear in her second game back on the court with the Capitals.

She battled back and won WNBL Sixth Woman of the Year honors in 2021 with the Southside Flyers out of Melbourne, Australia. Then it all came full circle for Wallace when she signed a contract with the WNBA’s Dream back in February of 2022.

And she’s making up for lost time, as the 5-foot-11 Wallace is averaging 8.3 points and 2.3 assists in 25 minutes per game as an Atlanta starter. She scored a career-high 18 points in a win over Minnesota on June 1.

