Remarkable Baylor hoops season paying off in Scott Drew's best recruiting month ever

Brown is the No. 12 player in the 2021 class by Rivals.com while Love is No. 23 in ESPN’s rankings and No. 26 in the 247Sports rankings. Sochan, who has spent the majority of his life in England, is one of the top international prospects in the 2021 class and will spend his final year of high school in Germany with Ratiopharm Ulm’s junior program, Orange Academy.

The 2021 class is on track to be the highest ranked in Baylor men’s basketball history. Brown is the Bears’ highest rated recruit since forward Isaiah Austin was ranked No. 4 by Rivals.com out of Arlington Grace Prep in 2012.

“It’s really exciting being part of this class,” Brown said. “Now we just have to prove to everyone why we’re one of the top classes. I was really impressed with the great season Baylor was having and I’m looking forward to keeping it going for the next couple of years.”

The 6-8, 205-pound Brown is a five-star recruit who played last season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., where he led a deep and talented squad with 13 points per game while averaging six rebounds.

He transferred to the prep basketball powerhouse last summer after previously playing at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minn.