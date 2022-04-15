Sooners guard, former University Trojan Umoja Gibson to test NBA waters

Umoja Gibson plans to dip his toe into the NBA’s draft waters, but he’s keeping his option open on a return to Oklahoma.

Gibson announced that news via social media on Friday.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to be in this position, playing the game that I love,” Gibson wrote. “Being a student-athlete at the University of Oklahoma has been a great experience for me, and has allowed me to grow, not only as an athlete, but as an individual.

“Playing professional basketball has always been a dream of mine and I work hard to turn that dream into reality daily. After much thought and consideration, I have chosen to not sign with an agent, but still go through the NBA draft process. Fortunately I will be keeping my NCAA eligibility throughout this process with the intent to come back to Oklahoma. I intend to gain next-level feedback from professionals. I thank you for your support and look forward to what is to come.”

Gibson, a 6-1 senior guard, averaged 13.3 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals for the Sooners in 2021-22, shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the line. He’s a former Super Centex Player of the Year from Waco's University High School, where he averaged 22.4 points and 11.1 assists as a senior.