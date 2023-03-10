WOLFFORTH — The 11th-ranked McLennan Highlassies played hard all the way to the end, but fell to the South Plains Lady Texans, 69-67, in double overtime Friday in the semifinal round of the Region V Tournament.

So ends MCC's season, the first under new coach Bill Brock, with a 27-4 record.

Miannah Little gave it all she had in her last game as a Highlassie, as the former Connally product went for 27 points to lead MCC. Saneea Bevley added 19.

In the second overtime period, the Lady Texans' Matilda Soderlund hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game for her only shot of the game, a big one indeed. Daiysha Brown added a layup following a steal to put South Plains up with 19 seconds on the clock, 69-67. McLennan got off a couple shots in the final seconds but it wasn’t meant to be.