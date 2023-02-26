La Vega and Fairfield are just two steps away from the summit.

The No. 1-ranked Lady Eagles (38-2) will face ninth-ranked Winnsboro (31-8) in the Class 3A state semifinals on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It’s the fifth state appearance in history for Fairfield and the fourth in a row, as the Lady Eagles go for three titles in that span.

If they win over Winnsboro, they’ll face either Holliday (32-3) or Columbus (31-4) in the state championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

No. 3 La Vega (36-5) will open up its state tournament at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals against No. 1 Glen Rose (39-1). If the Lady Pirates can win that semifinal game, they’ll advance to the 4A state final at 7 p.m. Saturday against either Boerne (35-1) or Sunnyvale (32-6).

La Vega is making the sixth state appearance in program history and first since 2016.