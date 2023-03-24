LUBBOCK — The McLennan Highlassies basketball team had a little momentum going into their NJCAA national round of 16 matchup with Trinity Valley Community College.

But that wasn’t enough for 14th-seeded MCC against the smooth-operating offense of the No. 3-seed Lady Cardinals.

Trinity Valley had four players in double figures and dominated the boards as the Lady Cardinals defeated MCC, 73-50, on Friday evening at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center.

The Highlassies (28-5), making their first NJCAA national tournament appearance since 1984, notched a win over Murray State (Okla.) in the first round on Thursday.

MCC then hung with Trinity Valley early, but the Lady Cardinals' size inside and their quickness at the guard positions took over before halftime. Trinity Valley finished the game with a 43-31 edge in rebounding.

“They were real efficient from the point guard spot and then their bigs inside, they had a pretty good size advantage on us,” MCC coach Bill Brock said. “It’s a pretty monumental task to block those people out every single time.”

Brock helped MCC earn its first national tournament berth in almost four decades in his lone season guiding the Highlassies. Brock was hired by Tarleton State earlier this month to become the Texans' new women’s basketball head coach, but he finished out the season on the MCC bench.

“I told them, I said, ‘Guys we don’t need to have any tears of being sad or disappointed in here,’” Brock said, describing his postgame talk. “‘We need to have tears of joy for the kind of year that we had, the relationships that were built and it was a great year. You’ll remember this for the rest of your life. Thank you for allowing me to coach you for this year.’”

Trinity Valley pulled away in the second quarter as the Lady Cardinals held MCC scoreless for the first five minutes of the period.

Meanwhile, Trinity Valley scored in a variety of ways. Briana Peguero and Abby Cater each hit 3-pointers, the Lady Cardinals made four of four free throws and Lafaedria Green made an inside bucket on an assist from Makiyah McCollister that capped a 16-2 run.

The Highlassies had just one field goal in the second quarter, but Cynaye Bobbitt and Jaydyn Bullard each made a pair of free throws to help MCC cut the margin to 15 points going to halftime.

MCC shot 27% from the field in its first-round win over Murray State on Thursday and improved on that by hitting 36% in the first half against the Lady Cardinals. However, the Highlassies gave up 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes and Trinity Valley converted them into 13 points.

The Lady Cardinals pushed their lead to 20 points late in the third quarter when guard Emani Jenkins hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.

Peguero led Trinity Valley with 16 points, Ashanti Barnes pitched in 12, Jenkins had 11 and Cater scored 10.

Sophomore guard Jaydyn Bullard was the only Highlassie in double digits with 11 points.