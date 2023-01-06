Trojans corral Chaps to move to 3-0 in district action

Oh, to be young.

Behind 16 points by freshman guard London Smith, the University Trojans took down Killeen Chaparral, 54-47, Friday night to remain undefeated in District 22-5A play at the University High School Gym.

The young Trojan squad (10-12, 3-0) surged past the Bobcats (16-10, 0-3) with 16 points in the final quarter while holding their veteran opponents to nine.

“I think Chaparral did a good job,” said University head coach Ricardo Felix. “It’s hard to prepare for teams that are talented and we’re very young. We start three sophomores and two freshmen, so every situation in games, it’s a teaching moment for us and the kids have to learn on the fly.

“And a lot of this is just new to all of us, teaching such a young team and them having to learn on the fly. The last three district games have been very close, a little closer than we want to but, I think they’re doing a good job. They are young guys, and they’re learning a lot.”

Freshman guard Keandre Brooks followed Smith in the scorebook with 14 points while Chaparral junior guard CJ Norwood led the Bobcats with 12 points.

The contest was close throughout as the teams traded layups to start the game. After a pair of free throws by sophomore forward Earnest Battle, University went scoreless for the next two and a half minutes while Chaparral surged ahead with a 6-0 run. The Trojans closed the gap thanks to a pair of jumpers by sophomore forward Dre Rutledge and a layup by freshman guard Keandre Brooks, wrapping up the first with a 10-10 tie.

Smith opened the second quarter with a jumper and Bobcats junior forward Demarko Williams answered with a layup to keep it even. Smith broke the tie with a 3-pointer and Williams once again responded, keeping Chaparral within one. Bobcats junior guard Alphonzo Houser sunk one from beyond the arc to retake the lead.

Justin Neal tied it up once more with a layup and a free throw by Johnzay Fulbright put University ahead briefly before a 3-pointer by Chaparral senior guard JJ Hunt snatched back the small advantage. A pair of layups allowed University to get back ahead late in the half but the Bobcats picked up a foul to add three free shots, heading to the break with a 25-24 lead.

Both teams ramped it up out of the half with the Trojans just outscoring Chaparral 14-13. Smith opened the half with a three and Norwood answered with a jumper. Then Brooks picked up a pair of free shots, acing both. Smith drove in a layup and added a free throw to keep the Trojans just in front, even as Norwood followed with a trey. Brooks hit a jumper and Bobcats junior guard kept Chaparral within two thanks to a trip to the line.

About a minute later Brooks and Bobcats senior forward Jeremy Hampton traded scores but Hampton added a jumper to tie the contest once more. In the final 40 seconds, Trojans sophomore guard Adam Sais dropped a jumper that was almost a 3-pointer and Chaparral junior center Victor Purnell closed out the quarter on a pair of free throws to send the game into the final eight minutes tied at 38-38.

University began to pull away in the fourth, with Smith once again opening on a shot from beyond the arc. Battle tapped in a shot off the rim by Brooks to give the Trojans the lead for good. Chaparral answered with a three but Battle kept University ahead, spinning away from a defender to on the leap to the basket and sinking the shot in over his head.

Sais hit another jumper to end the run.

The Bobcats began to get a little more aggressive defensively, taking a steal in for a bucket by Norwood. Smith sunk the last of his threes to break the 50-point mark in response. A series of trips the charity stripe wrapped up the scoring as Sais and Brooks combined to go 4-for-4 on a pair of fouls by Chaparral.

University went 10-of-13 from the line while the Bobcats didn’t miss one during their four trips, going 9-of-9.

District play will continue at 7 p.m. Tuesday as University travels down to face Killeen Shoemaker, while Chaparral hosts Waco High at 6 p.m.

Belton 78, Waco High 44

After being limited to 41 points last time out by University, the Tigers exploded offensively for a convincing District 22-5A win over the Lions at the Waco High Gym.

Belton improved to 16-7 overall and 1-2 in the district, while Waco High fell to 0-3 in district contests.