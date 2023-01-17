Tuesday's Centex high school basketball and soccer scores (Jan. 17, 2023)

HS BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Crawford 50, Chilton 17
Records: Crawford 8-8 (6-1); Chilton 0-13 (0-6)
La Vega 80, Connally 32
La Vega: Alaysia Gude 11 points, Andrea Johnson 10 points, Solange Loadholt 10 points; Kya Mitchell 10 points.
Records: La Vega 25-5 (4-0); Connally 19-8 (2-2).
Troy 40, Rogers 32
Records: Troy 12-14 (5-3); Rogers 11-11 (4-4)
China Spring 48, Robinson 31
Records: C. Spring 10-15 (2-2); Robinson 10-18 (0-4)
Salado 52, Gatesville 35
Keene 39, Clifton 35
Bremond 55, Dawson 27
Bruceville-Eddy 48, Rosebud-Lott 29
Records: RL 5-18 (0-6); BE 17-11 (3-4)
Marlin 41, Mart 22
Lorena 60, Lexington 23
Lorena: Avery Harris 15 points; Leigh Jespersen 12 points.
Records: Lorena 24-4 (8-0); Lexington 13-15 (2-6)
BOYS
Academy 64, McGregor 54
Records: Academy 17-8 (5-1); McGregor 14-10 (3-3)
Fairfield 58, Teague 53
Records: Teague (2-4)
Crawford 60, Chilton 41
Hutto 57, Midway 48
Records: Midway 13-12 (1-4)
Rosebud-Lott 74, Bruceville-Eddy 29
Valley Mills 45, Hamilton 41
Belton 57, Killeen Chaparral 30
University 45, Killeen 42
University: Dre Rutledge 10 points, 9 rebounds; London Smith 9 points, 5 assists; Keandre Brooks 7 points.
Records: University 11-14 (4-2), Killeen 5-18 (1-5)
Gatesville 95, Salado 84 (OT)
HS SOCCER
GIRLS
Gatesville 5, Mexia 0
Lorena 5, Robinson 0
Records: Lorena 4-2 (1-0); Robinson 5-2 (0-1)
Belton 4, Midway 0
Records: Belton 3-4-1; Midway 3-3-2
Bryan 8, Waco High 1
BOYS
Gatesville 1, Mexia 1
Record: Gatesville 4-0-2; Mexia 2-5-1
Midway 4, Waco High 0
Records: Midway 4-3-1; Waco High 3-2-3
La Vega 11, Hearne 0
La Vega: Alex Varela 3 goals; Gael Hernandez 2 goals; Sixto Baez 2 goals; Jose Segura 2 goals
Record: La Vega 3-5
University 8, China Spring 0
Records: University 6-0; China Spring 0-6-1