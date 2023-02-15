MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Baylor women are spiraling in the wrong direction, and can’t seem to find the escape.

Kansas State shot a blistering 60.4 percent from the field in whipping the Bears, 87-68, on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

It’s the third straight loss for Baylor (16-9, 7-6), marking the program’s first three-game losing streak in Big 12 play since the 2000-01 season. Baylor also lost three straight to Big 12 foes in the 2007-08 season, though one of those losses came in the Big 12 tournament.

And neither of these last two games for the Bears has even been close.

“There are two things that’ll get you beat against Kansas State — them making 3s and them making free throws,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “When you look at the game, that’s where the game was won, the 3-point line.”

K-State (15-11, 4-9) seized control with a late second-quarter run, and Baylor never really recovered. The Bears failed to offer much resistance on the defensive end, and couldn’t get the requisite stops needed in order to mount a comeback. It marked the first time Baylor had allowed a team to shoot 60 percent in a game since Jan. 15, 2000, against Oklahoma.

Gabby Gregory pumped in 26 points on 8-of-13 from the floor to lead the Wildcats. The Bears had mostly neutralized Gregory in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 18 in Waco, resulting in a 69-48 BU win. But she had it going on this night.

Gregory wasn’t the only Wildcat who killed the Bears. Sophomore guard Serena Sundell attacked the basket with relentless aggressiveness on her way to 20 points and six assists. The Glenn twin sisters combined for five 3-point bombs, as Brylee Glenn had 14 points and Jaelyn Glenn added 11.

“We had defensive breakdowns from the arc,” Collen said. “Gregory is a mismatch for us, Sundell, when she wants to go in the low post, is a mismatch for us. And so we have to show help-side (defense). … We just didn’t do a good job covering up the 3-point line. It was 3s in the first half (that beat us), paint points in the second half.”

Ja’Mee Asberry proved a bright spot in the loss for Baylor. The senior guard hit five 3-pointers and tallied a team-high 21 points while swiping six steals on defense. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, who has won the past four Big 12 Freshman of the Week awards, pocketed 16 points and eight rebounds.

However, Sarah Andrews struggled mightily, finishing with eight points on 4-of-11 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range. She also had a team-leading five turnovers. Caitlin Bickle had just four points and four rebounds in 23 minutes, as the senior seemed to be a magnet for the official’s whistle. Bickle saw the court for only three minutes in the second half and fouled out with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter, just two minutes after checking back in the game.

It seemed as though the Wildcats were due for a heat check just minutes into the game, as they came out hitting from 3-point range. They swished in 5 of 9 from the arc in the first quarter, including two apiece from Gregory and Jaelyn Glenn.

Still, the Bears stayed glued to K-State’s hip in the early going. When Asberry bottomed out a 3 at the 3:22 mark of the first quarter, that tied the score at 14.

The Bears trailed by only two after a quarter, and took a 25-24 lead at the 6:40 mark of the second after an Andrews mid-range jumper. After trading buckets over the next few minutes, they trailed only 31-30 following a Jaden Owens layup with 3:39 left in the first half.

But K-State whisked away on an 11-3 run to snatch a 42-33 lead by the halftime break. That surge included a nifty pivot and score from Sundell while drawing a foul, and a Gregory putback to beat the first-half horn.

Any chances of a BU comeback were nullified by three main issues. First, Bickle drew two quick fouls within the first 80 seconds of the third quarter and had to retreat to the bench. Secondly, the Bears just couldn’t get the stops they needed, as K-State got one clean look after another. And, finally, Baylor’s inability to get to the free throw line and its woeful foul shooting (6-of-11, 54.5%) compounded the hill to climb.

For every run, K-State had an answer. Asberry poked away a steal and scored on a layup to cut the gap to 52-42 midway through the third. But the Wildcats scored the next six points, in relatively easy fashion. K-State was 9-of-11 from the floor in the third quarter in pushing the lead to 15 at 67-52.

As if it wasn’t already gut check time, Baylor will draw a tough, 22nd-ranked Iowa State team on Saturday in Waco. The Cyclones (16-7, 8-5) will be looking for payback after falling to Baylor, 76-70, Feb. 4 in Ames.

“I don’t make excuses. We have enough to get it done, with what we’ve got. But, collectively, we all have to be a little bit better,” Collen said. “We don’t expect our freshmen to be perfect. But we need our upper-class kids to all be just a little bit better and defend a little better. Then we’ll be capable of beating anyone.”