Maybe Madisen Smith thought it was her Senior Day.

West Virginia’s fifth-year senior guard stole the limelight away from Baylor’s own departing seniors. Smith pumped in a career-high 30 points as the Mountaineers swiped a 63-52 win over the Bears in the regular-season finale Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

It was a discouraging way to end for Baylor (19-11 overall, 10-8 Big 12), which had a chance to earn a tie for third in the Big 12 but instead will go into next week’s Big 12 tournament as the No. 6 seed from the conference. The Bears will play third-seeded Iowa State (19-9, 11-7) at 7:30 p.m. Friday from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Smith could seemingly do no wrong in this one. Before Saturday, her career high in scoring was a 24-point outing she had against Delaware State in December. But against Baylor, Smith nearly reached that mark by halftime, scoring 20 points in the first half on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor and 9-of-10 from the foul line.

For the game, Smith hit 9 of 18 shots, including three 3-pointers, and tallied eight rebounds, seven assists and only one turnover. It was the third straight game of 20 or more points for Smith, who entered the day averaging 13.4 points per game.

“She played incredible,” West Virginia coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “I don’t know if I sensed that, except that she’s someone who always has really good energy. Before every practice, during practice, before shootarounds, in shootarounds, during the game. I think she was someone who was imploring her teammates to play with toughness and confidence. She played great, she did. … That was a special game for her.”

Smith knocked down some tough shots on her way to that 30-burger, including a rafters-tickling 3-pointer to ice the win late in the third quarter. But Baylor coach Nicki Collen also expressed disappointment in the Bears’ overall defensive effort, including how they guarded Smith.

“Our defense wasn’t great on her, though,” Collen said. “I thought we fouled her too much in the first half, that was the big problem early. Statistically, she plays great at home and doesn’t play very well on the road. So, she and (JJ) Quinerly kind of reversed roles.”

The teams had similar — and for stretches, identical — shooting percentages throughout the game and played to a 46-all stalemate through three quarters. But Baylor crumbled, fumbled and stumbled down the stretch in the fourth quarter, in putting an ugly halt to its three-game winning streak coming into the day.

In the first four minutes of the quarter, Baylor went 0-for-4 from the floor and turned the ball over three times. It honestly looked like a completely different team from the one that won at No. 12 Texas last Monday.

“I think they hit free throws and they went on a little run, and we didn't fight back when adversity hit,” said junior guard Sarah Andrews, who scored 13 points in the loss for the Bears on 5-of-12 shooting. “We kind of hung our heads and that's the area we grew in recently. I think it's just about moving on to the next game now.”

West Virginia (19-10, 10-8) took advantage of Baylor’s ragged fourth, opening up a 56-46 lead on a 3-pointer from Kyah Watson with 7:12 to go. The Bears never really recovered, as WVU refused to let the Bears whittle the lead to less than eight points the rest of the way.

Collen pointed to Watson as an “X-factor” in the game. She scored 11 points, all in the second half, and hit 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

From a simple glance at the box score, the place Baylor really lost this one was from the foul line. While West Virginia knocked down 11 of 12 free throws, Baylor was pitiful, hitting only 1 of 9.

“You look at the box score and it clearly was, that’s the difference in the game,” Collen said. “We made one more shot, we outrebounded them, we got on the glass more. … The free throws all game long. I thought one of the changes in the game was a hustle play, Sarah misses a shot, we get the offensive rebound, she puts it back up, doesn’t make it, gets two foul shots. And that was a chance to keep us in a two-possession game, and we miss two free throws there.

“But I think this wasn’t a game where you can say, OK, we had people who aren’t good free throw shooters at the line. It was everybody.”

In the first half, Smith definitely carried the load for the Mountaineers. She hit all manner of shots, from 3s to floaters to high-banking runners.

“Yeah, I think she just had the hot hand today,” said Baylor senior Ja’Mee Asberry. “It wasn't like she was just doing crazy stuff. She just really had the hot hand. She’s a good shooter.”

Despite all of Smith’s heroics, though, the Bears managed to stay glued to WVU’s hip. The teams basically swapped the momentum back and forth. WVU led by five with three minutes to play in the first half before Caitlin Bickle stuck in a putback, and then Asberry squirted free for a runout layup off a Mountaineer turnover.

WVU went back up six after a Quinerly 3-pointer and a pair of Smith foul shots. But Baylor trimmed the gap to 34-30 by the halftime break on a well-executed final sequence that led to a layup for freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs.

Then the Bears kept coming in the third. Baylor outscored WVU, 16-12, in that period as Andrews appeared to start heating up. But Baylor failed to pocket that momentum, as the Bears displayed inexplicably slippery fingers throughout the second half, committing 12 turnovers in the final two periods. Once, a ball slipped right through Bickle's hands and caromed off her head before going out of bounds.

It was just that kind of day.

Asberry and Bickle were honored before the game as part of the Senior Day festivities, but both would have preferred to tie a bow on their time at Baylor with a win. Asberry finished with a team-high 18 points to go with six rebounds and three steals. The typically reliable Bickle struggled on this day, totaling four points, seven boards and five turnovers.

Buggs chipped in 11 points and seven boards.

West Virginia swept the season series with the win, and Plitzuweit improved to 3-0 against Collen. Before going to Morgantown, she coached at South Dakota, which knocked out Baylor in the NCAA tournament’s second round last year in Waco.

“West Virginia just methodically slows you down, and they do it really, really well,” Collen said. “I’ve got to learn to be a better coach against what she does, clearly. She’s beaten us twice this year and with the same style, beat us last year at South Dakota. So I’ve got some work to do when it comes to scoring against West Virginia. I do think no matter who’s on the roster, philosophically she’s going to do what she does.”