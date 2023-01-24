With Brock shooting that rock, Lorena stays perfect in district

LORENA — Sometimes it’s hard to define exactly what makes a highly ranked team so good.

For fans of the No. 4 Lorena Leopards, however, it was glaringly obvious in a District 19-3A contest versus McGregor on Tuesday night.

Lorena junior swingman Camden Brock scored the Leopards’ first 15 points and led the way as his team raced past the Bulldogs, 63-30, on Lorena’s home court.

Brock scored on breakaway dunks, in traffic in the lane and from beyond the arc on his way to a game-high 31 points. He got the Leopards going in transition off of steals, deflections and even batted rebounds down court. After his initial scoring spree, Brock shifted gears and found teammates for open baskets as he added a couple of assists and eight rebounds.

“(Brock) scores a lot for us, not always in bunches like that,” Lorena coach Matt Jackson said. “We did a good job against their zone of getting it inside to him and he finished them.”

Brock scored all 12 points for Lorena in the first quarter, including a steal that led to a fast-break dunk, as the Leopards opened up a 12-2 advantage.

Another Brock steal led to a rim-rocking, crowd-pleasing slam early in the second quarter and put Lorena in front, 15-2. McGregor wouldn’t get a lot closer.

After the Leopards (22-5, 8-0 in district) led 25-8 at the half, they kept it going with an 11-0 run to start the third quarter. Lorena’s Jackson Generals and Keegan Rowell each had a couple of buckets in the spurt as the Leopards scoring evened out a little bit.

Lorena was a month removed from a 19-3A win by five points over McGregor in the Bulldogs gym. Their effort on Tuesday night showed that the Leopards have leveled up as the season has progressed.

“I think we’re just a month older as a team,” Jackson said. “We’re getting better at knowing what we want to do possession by possession and executing it.”

Brock had 21 points at the break and while he outscored McGregor by himself, he wasn’t the only Leopard to make the highlight reel in this one. Rowell finished with 12 points, which included 3-pointers late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.

Joshua Hillis led McGregor with eight points. The Bulldogs (15-11, 4-4) are still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot from 19-3A as they continue through the second half of district action.

GIRLS No. 7 Lorena 58, McGregor 25

The Lorena Lady Leopards won the first quarter, 11-0, en route to protecting their home court in 19-3A play against the McGregor Lady Bulldogs.

After Lorena went to halftime with a 24-4 advantage, Lady Leopards guard Avery Harris got hot from 3-point range in the third quarter. She hit a series of treys in the period, sparking Lorena’s 28-point outburst.

Harris finished with 15 points and Addison Rohde joined her in double-digits scoring with 10 for the Lady Leopards.

With the win, Lorena improved to 26-4 this season and 10-0 in district. McGregor dropped to 5-20 and 1-8.