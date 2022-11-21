Wooten's hooping: Sophomore's scoring propels Highlassies to victory

Woo-boy, Chelsea Wooten has starting to heat up.

Wooten scored a game-high 23 points to push the 16th-ranked McLennan Community College women over visiting Odessa, 64-54, on Monday night at The Highlands. It was the seventh straight win for Bill Brock's Highlassies.

Wooten, a sophomore guard from McKinney, hit for just three points in the second half, but she came out aggressive and shooting well in the second half. She pumped in 20 second-half points as the Highlassies (7-1) stretched a one-point lead through three quarters to a 10-point gap by the end.

Wooten has been on a nice run lately. After averaging just 6.6 points through MCC’s first five games, Wooten has put up 20.3 points over the past three. She was especially adept at getting to the foul line, where she hit 8 of 9 shots. She's finding a home at MCC after transferring from College of Charleston, where she averaged 2.7 points per game last season.

The Highlassies were plus-11 on the scoreboard when Wooten was on the floor.

Saneea Bevley chipped in 14 points for the Highlassies to complement Wooten’s big night. Bineta Diatta and Aniya Williams did a yeoman’s job on the boards, grabbing nine rebounds apiece.

For Odessa (5-3), Nahawa Diarra and Khaniah Garner had 11 points each.

MCC will have an extended break for Thanksgiving, and will return to the court Dec. 3 at Kilgore. The Highlassies already have one hard-fought win over Kilgore this season at home, 50-47, on Nov. 8.

The Kilgore game is one of three MCC will play in December before taking a holiday break. The Highlassies will travel to Blinn on Dec. 5 and then host Fort Hood on Dec. 6.