Baylor baseball added Wichita State transfer Jack Little to its 2024 roster, head coach Mitch Thompson announced Saturday.

The rising sophomore infielder hit .250 with seven doubles, one triple, three homers and 25 RBI across 46 games as the Shockers’ third baseman, despite losing nearly a month with an early-season injury. Little added 10 stolen bases over 13 attempts and recorded a .929 fielding percentage.

The Katy native earned an All-Freshman Team selection in the American Athletic Conference and crushed a game-tying grand slam in the ninth inning against soon to be Big 12 member UCF on May 18, one of Wichita State’s most memorable moments of the 2023 campaign. Little tallied 10 multi-hit and seven multi-RBI games, including a pair of three-hit contests in back-to-back games on April 23 and 26.

A product of Obra D. Tompkins High School, Little was a Second-Team All-State first baseman and hit .471 with a school-record 14 doubles in his senior season. He also added four triples, two homers, 42 RBIs and stole 25 bases on his way to being unanimously named a First-Team All-District player.