DURHAM, N.C. — Baylor baseball found itself at the wrong end of a blowout at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils for the second straight night. The Bears fell 22-3 Saturday, dropping the series to Duke at Durham Bulls Athletic Ballpark.

After dropping the series opener to Duke 20-1 and also suffering a 20-5 defeat to Central Michigan last weekend, Baylor has been outscored 53-22 through six games.

Junior starter Cam Caley took his second loss in as many starts, giving up four runs (all earned) on five hits and a walk over 2.1 innings while striking out four.

The Blue Devils picked up 15 hits in the contest, led at the plate by right fielder Damon Lux who went 3-for-4 with six RBI.

Much like the series opener, Baylor took an early lead in the first when junior center fielder Kobe Andrade drove his second triple of the season to right center to bring in junior left fielder Hunter Simmons. In the second, freshman second baseman Kolby Branch led off with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch before coming around to score on a pair of groundouts.

Simmons was the only Bears with multiple hits on the day, going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

The Blue Devils chased Caley out with a four spot in the third after a pair of scoreless innings by the lefty. Andrew Petrowski took over in the third with bases loaded to end the inning with a strikeout after giving up an RBI single to pinch hitter Andrew Fischer, which was attributed to Caley.

After scoreless fourth, the fifth was a mirror of the third. Baylor got another run across when Branch doubled and took third on a fielders’ choice, then scored on a wild pitch.

Duke responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Lux, who scored on a groundout, and a two-run homer by Giovanni DiGiacomo.

That was it for the Bears’ offense. Teh Blue Devils got three more runs in sixth and tacked one on in the seventh before a nine-spot in the eighth, which including a grand slam by Roman DiGiacomo.

Lefty Owen Proksch earned the win out of the Duke bullpen, giving up just one run on two hits and striking out three over three innings. Charlie Beilenson, Jason White and Andrew Healy each tossed a scoreless innings to keep the Bears off the board in the final three innings.

Baylor will look to salvage the series at 11 a.m. Sunday with sophomore righty Mason Marriott starting on the mound.