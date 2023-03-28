Anything can happen in the bottom of the ninth (and extra innings).

After being shut out for eight innings, Baylor baseball entered the ninth trailing by two against Abilene Christian Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

A two-out, two-run homer sent the game to extras but the Wildcats were able to get back ahead with a three-run bomb in the 11th and hand Baylor a 5-2 loss.

Facing a 6-9, 253-pound lefty in Wildcats reliever Max Huffling, Bears pinch hitter Walker Polk barreled a 1-0 pitch just over the left-field fence to tie the game with a two-run bomb. Baylor (9-16) loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks but a fly out sent the game to extras.

The eighth pitcher to see action for Baylor, Grant Golomb got the Bears through the top of the 10th with a pair of groundouts and Cortlan Castle gunned down the runner on his way to second to send Baylor back to the plate. The Bears loaded the bases again but a groundout extended the night into the 11th.

ACU leftfielder Miller Ladusau doubled, then a walk to designated hitter Logan Britt brought up rightfielder Grayson Tatrow, who drove a three-run homer in the same direction as Polk to put the Wildcats (19-6) back in front.

Golomb took his exit (and the loss) to bring in Anderson Needham from the Baylor bullpen.

Baylor, 0-for-13 on the night with runners in scoring position, had a pair of baserunners on in the bottom of the inning but grounded out into a double play to end it. Drake Boggan earned the win out of the pen for Abilene Christian and Zach Smith, who closed the 11th, got the save.

“I give Abilene Christian credit. I think their guys came in and threw the ball really well,” said Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson. “Obviously they gave us fits. We didn't put the ball in play enough early and I think you have to give the other guys credit when they do that. ...Disappointed in the way we swing the bat. I didn't think we were overly competitive early.”

It was a stalemate through four innings until Abilene Christian got a run across in the top of the fifth.

ACU second baseman Bash Randle singled to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a walk by centerfielder Jake Skaggs, prompting a change in the battery for the Bears. Cole Stasio relieved Adam Muirhead, who had come in for Blake Helton in the fourth, and Cortlan Castle replaced Zach Mazoch at catcher.

A sacrifice bunt moved the runs over and a fielder's choice hit by Wildcats third baseman Riley Bender led to Randle scoring on an E5 on the throw home.

Baylor had no response in the bottom of the fifth.

ACU head coach Rick McCarty was ejected from the game in the middle of the sixth for arguing the call at home plate where Ladusau was tagged out on a throw from center field to end the top of the inning.

The Bears threatened to tie it up with one-out hits by third baseman Hunter Teplanszky and centerfielder Cole Posey, but a strikeout and a groundout left them stranded.

Abilene Christian got another run across in the top of the seventh. Ethan Calder took over on the mound for Stasio and gave up a hit to ACU catcher Tanner Tweedt for a single up the middle to start the inning. A single by Randle moved Tweedt to third and the backstop scored on a ground out by Skaggs. Baylor took Randle and Skaggs off the board with a double play from second to short to first.

Brett Garcia had the start for the Bears, facing the minimum in the first two innings without giving up a hit or a run, walking one and striking out two. The junior righty threw 24 pitches, 15 of them for strikes.

ACU rightfielder Grayson Tatrow earned Garcia's lone walk in the top of the second and was tagged by Branch in a rundown between first and second on a pickoff throw.

Helton took over for Garcia in the third, throwing 1.1 innings with a hit and a strikeout. Thompson confirmed that Helton won't be starting on Friday as usual following his Tuesday outing.

“I thought we pitched the ball well enough to win,” Thompson said. “Anytime you give up two runs in nine innings you should have a shot. You should be in good shape, but we weren't. I was proud of Walker Polk, stepping up and giving us the pinch hit home run. That was why we put him in there.”

Baylor will travel to Lawrence, Kan., this weekend to continue Big 12 play, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks in a three-game series.