Baylor men’s golf in fourth
BRYAN – The Baylor men’s golf team used the second round of the Aggie Invitational Saturday to move up three spots to fourth place. The Bears shot 1-under 287, bringing their two day total to 9-over 585. A final round to be played Sunday at the Traditions Golf Club.

The Bears now trail No. 5 Texas (-1), No. 1 Oklahoma (+2) and the host No. 12 Texas A&M (+6).

Baylor had 11 birdies and four bogeys on the back half of the course Saturday, after ending the first nine holes at 5-over. Cooper Dossey and Ryan Grider had four birdies each. Travis McInroe, Tyler Isenhart and Luke Dossey each added another birdie.

Both Dosseys shot a 1-under for the day, with Luke Dossey now in a tie for fourth at 2-under 142. He has shot par on 28 of the 36 holes he’s played. Cooper Dossey is tied for 16th at 3-over 147.

Baylor will tee-off in the second group Sunday, paired with Texas Tech and Louisville on the first tee at 8 a.m.

