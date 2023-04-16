STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor men's tennis team rolled to a 4-1 victory to close the regular season on Sunday afternoon over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

Baylor (17-14, 2-3 Big 12) clinched its first doubles point of the conference slate taking care of business in singles play on courts six, two and five. Freshman Zsombor Velcz showed out at two by defeating a top-100 opponent for his first ranked win since the ITA Indoor Championships.

Both of Baylor's ranked doubles duos picked up wins as the No. 24 senior pair of Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi glided to a 6-3 win over Francisco Pini and Alex Garcia on court two. No. 14 Velcz and junior Tadeas Paroulek clinched the point with a 6-3 win against Isaac Becroft and Chase Ferguson on court one.

In singles, freshman Luc Koenig was up 4-1 in the first set when OSU's Leighton Allen retired to give BU the point court six. Former Bear Alex Garcia picked up the Cowboys' only point with a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 53 Bass on court three.

Velcz upset No. 86 Becroft, 6-1, 6-4, on court two and Grassi Mazzuchi completed the win for Baylot, defeating Alessio Basile, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1), on court five.

BU will next travel to Lawrence, Kan., for the Big 12 Men's Tennis Tournament, beginning Friday.