The Baylor men's tennis team suffered a 4-0 sweep at the hands of No. 1 Texas Saturday night at the Hurd tennis Center. The Bears fell to 16-13 overall, 1-2 in Big 12 play.

The Longhorns picked up the doubles point with wins on courts one and three. Chih Chi Huang and Evin McDonald took down Christopher Frantzen and Justin Braverman 6-3 at No. 3. Then third-ranked Eliot Spizzirri and Cleeve Harper grabbed a 7-5 victory over 20th-ranked Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi on the top court.

No. 53 Bass fell 6-2, 6-2 to No. 84 Micah Braswell at No. 3. The senior fought back to rally for two points after falling behind 5-0 in the second set but wasn't able to make the comeback. Grassi Mazzuchi was defeated on court four 6-2, 6-4 by No. 33 Siem Woldeab. No. 27 Pierre-Yves Bailly clinched the match for Texas 6-0, 6-4 against Marko Miladinovich on court three.

Freshman Zsombor Velcz took the first set from nationally ranked No. 1 Spizzirri on court one, 6-4, before dropping the second set 3-6. The Budapest, Hungary native was up a point in the third set when the match was called.

Freshman Luc Koenig was up a set against Nevin Arimilli on court six while Ethan Muza was on the verge of tying the second in an attempt to force a third on court five.

Regardless of the loss, Baylor celebrated Senior Night, marking the final home matches for fifth-year letterman Bass and second-year transfer Grassi Mazzuchi.

Baylor will finish up conference play on the road against Oklahoma (April 14) and Oklahoma State (April 16) before going up to Lawrence, Kansas for the Big 12 Championship Tournament on April 21.