Baylor men's tennis opens season in doubleheader

Baylor men’s tennis will kick start its spring season Sunday with a doubleheader at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The 11th-ranked Bears will host Lamar at 11 a.m. and Incarnate Word at 4 p.m.

The young squad will look to build experience quickly as they take on a grueling slate early in the 2023 season. Following the opening doubleheader, Baylor will travel east to face William & Mary on Jan. 20 and top-ranked defending champion Virginia on Jan. 22.

With the departure of Sven Lah, Matias Soto and Adrian Boitan, Baylor is relying on new captains Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi. The Bears also count on the experience of Tadeas Paroulek and Christopher Frantzen.

“I think the older guys know what’s coming,” said third-year head coach Michael Woodson. “That combination of a real comfortability from the older guys and the young group that has absolutely no idea what's coming, is making it a lot of fun. And it's keeping us present in the moment, for sure.”