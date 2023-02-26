DURHAM, N.C. — Baylor baseball wasted a career-best start by sophomore right-hander Mason Marriott, giving up the sweep to Duke with a 10-3 loss Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Ballpark.

Marriott struck out seven over 4.2 innings, a personal best in both categories, but also gave up three runs, all earned, on three hits and three walks.

For the weekend, Baylor was outscored, 52-6.

Cole Stasio took the loss out of the bullpen, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.1 innings.

Freshman catcher Zach Mazoch led the Bears (2-5) at the plate going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, while Duke (5-2) was paced by catcher Alex Stone (2-for-5, an RBI and a run) and second baseman Jay Beshears (2-for-5, 2 RBI and a run).

Marriott got out of bases-loaded jam in the second on a pair of swinging strikeouts in the second, but the Blue Devils finally found a dent with a run in the third. Duke shortstop Alex Mooney earned a walk to lead off, stole second and came round to score on a single by Beshears.

Baylor responded in the top of the fifth with a pair of runs on a two-run single by Mazoch, taking a brief lead.

After a 1-2-3 fourth that saw two more strikeouts by Marriott, the Blue Devils called the day for the sophomore in the bottom of the fifth.

Mooney tied it up after reaching on a fielders’ choice and taking advantage of a wild pitch and stealing third before coming in on a single by Duke third baseman Luke Storm. Storm advanced to second on a groundout by Beshears and following a pitching change, came home on a wild pitch.

The Bears answered in the sixth to even things out again when first baseman John Ceccoli reached on an error by Mooney. A double by third baseman Hunter Teplanszky brought him in.

The Blue Devils got ahead again with a run in the seventh when Mooney reached on a double then took third on a passed ball and scored on an error by center Bears fielder Kobe Andrade, who lost the ball in the sun.

Duke tried to replace the luck they had in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game that saw them plate nine runs to take the series, putting up a six-spot in the eighth of the series finale to put away the Bears for good.

The Blue Devils’ pitching staff gave Baylor trouble with seven scoreless innings. Duke starter Ryan Higgins put up three hitless innings, giving up just one walk and striking out four while Fran Oschell earned the win with four strikeouts and two hits over 1.2 scoreless. Freshman James Tallon fanned four over the final 1.1 to earn the save, his second of the season.

Baylor will look to bounce back with a midweek tilt against UTSA (5-2) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark, kicking off a 14-game homestand for the Bears.