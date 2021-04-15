Baylor-Tech soccer canceled

The soccer season finale between Baylor and Texas Tech on Saturday at Betty Lou Mays Field has been canceled because of limited player eligibility due to injuries.
The Bears finished the season with a 5-5-3 record. After going 3-3-3 in fall Big 12 matches, Baylor finished 2-2 in spring matches that were all counted as nonconference games.
