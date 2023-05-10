ARLINGTON — Baylor baseball will participate in the 2024 Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. The tournament’s fourth iteration was announced Wednesday by REV Entertainment in conjunction with the Texas Rangers.

Three Big 12 squads in BU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech will take on teams from three other autonomy leagues in Nebraska (Big 10), Oregon (Pac 12) and Tennessee (SEC) to open the season February 16-18. It will be Baylor’s first time at the College Showdown but the Bears have previously gone 21-18 at the Shriner’s College Classic, previously held at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“We are extremely excited to participate in the 2024 Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington,” said head coach Mitch Thompson. “What a memorable experience it will be for our players to compete at a big-league ballpark against a great field of opponents. We look forward to playing in an elite environment at the home of the Texas Rangers.”