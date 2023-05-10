PULLMAN, Wash. —Baylor women’s golf fired a postseason program-record 11-under 277 on Wednesday to finish fourth in the NCAA Pullman Regional at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

By finishing in the top-five, the Bears have advanced to the NCAA Championships next week at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., for the third-straight year.

All four counting scores for BU finished under par, led by Sera Hasegawa with her third-straight 68 to finish tied for sixth. Rosie Belsham also stayed consistent with a third-straight 70 to finish in a tie for 13th, while Silje Ohma rode a second-nine 31 to a 3-under 69 and a tie for 26th. Hannah Karg improved her score for a third-straight day with a 2-under 70, to record a tie for 23rd.

Top-ranked Stanford won the regional with a score of 50-under par 814, 17 shots clear of second-place Clemson. The Bears finished three shots back of third-place USC and four shots up on fifth-place Texas Tech.