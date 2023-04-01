LUBBOCK — Baylor women’s tennis fell 4-3 to Texas Tech Friday night at the McLeod Tennis Center.

The Bears fell to 11-11 on the year, and 2-5 in Big 12 action, while the Lady Raiders, who are currently No. 33 in the ITA rankings, improved to 13-6 and 3-2 in league play.

TTU’s 50th-ranked duo of Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova took down Daniella Dimitrov and Paula Barañano 6-2 on the top court then Olivia Peet and Cristina Tiglea defeated Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva 6-4 on court two to grab the doubled point.

Texas Tech jumped out to a 3-0 lead in singles with wins on No. 1 and No. 2. Peet won 6-2, 6-3 over Baylor’s Alina Shcherbinina while Sahdiieva fell 6-2, 6-2 to Sayfetdinova.

The match was clinched at No. 5 when Komac defeated Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (3). The rest of the courts played out their matchups with the Bears getting wins on the remaining courts.