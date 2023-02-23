The Baylor women’s tennis team hosts the Washington Huskies, who are just outside the ITA Top-25 rankings, at 5 p.m. Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears’ matchup with San Diego, which was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed to a date to be determined.

Baylor enters the contest with a 7-4 record and 5-3 showing at home, while the Huskies are 6-3 on the year and a perfect 2-0 in road matches. In the latest ITA rankings that were issued on Monday, Isabella Harvison moved up 14 spots to No. 94 in singles, while Alina Shcherbinina entered the rankings at No. 109. Washington also has a pair of individuals in the ITA top 100.

The Bears and the Huskies met in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year, where Baylor came out on top, 4-2, to advance to the second round for the 13th-straight season.