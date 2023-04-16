Baseball is just as much strategy as it is luck.

But despite going toe-to-toe with 12th-ranked Texas, the Baylor baseball team wasn’t lucky enough to take the rubber match, falling, 7-6, to the Longhorns on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.

Texas took the series two games to one, improving to 26-12 overall and 8-4 in the Big 12.

The Bears (13-23, 5-10) had the tying run on in the bottom of the ninth as rightfielder Cole Tremain picked up a walk from UT righty Lebarron Johnson Jr. On a 2-2 pitch to BU first baseman John Ceccoli, Tremain was given the signal to take off but dove straight into the tag at second base.

Ceccoli popped up to third and pinch-hitter Walker Polk was stunned by a an 0-2 fastball for Johnson to secure the save.

“That’s a play that I called,” said Bears head coach Mitch Thompson of Tremain’s attempt to steal. “It’s a decision I made and it didn’t work out and I have to eat it. I was trying to be aggressive and I didn’t want to give up an out.

“You know, hindsight’s 20-20. If I could do it again, I’d bunt Johnny up and get him to second that way, but I took my shot and that’s the way it goes.”

Baylor was outhit by Texas for the third straight game, 10-5, while also committing three errors and leaving nine runners on base. But the Bears also benefited from some Longhorn miscues, as UT pitching gave up double-digit walks for a second straight game. Only half of Baylor’s runs were earned thanks a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an error.

“It’s a tight ballgame. It’s a game of inches,” Thompson said. “There’s lots of different things that both teams look back at and go, ‘Golly, we gave them that and they gave us this,’ and it kind of goes both ways. There’s decisions that I probably made that I got to do a better job at, so it’s frustrating to come up one run short.

“I appreciate the guys’ effort. I thought they played really hard, I thought they competed hard, I thought they expected to win, we had a great crowd. So. that part was disappointing. Got to give credit to Texas.”

Even though they gave up 10 hits, Baylor’s pitchers put together a solid game, registering double-digit strikeouts for the 18th time this season.

Starter Will Rigney posted a career-high nine strikeouts, allowing three runs, all earned, on six hits and two walks over five innings. Grant Golomb took the loss over 1.1 innings of relief, giving up three runs, two earned, on two hits. Hambleton Oliver closed the day out for Baylor in the final 2.2 innings, allowing a homer to Horns centerfielder Eric Kennedy, while striking out two.

In the top of the ninth, Oliver kept UT at bay. The bases were loaded with one out following a pair of lead-off walks, a sac bunt and an intentional walk to Texas second baseman Jack O’Dowd. That brought on shortstop Mitch Daly, who had one hit and a walk in 15 plate appearances during the weekend.

Oliver fanned Daly, as well as the nine-hole hitter Jared Thomas, to quiet the Texas threat.

The Bears drew first blood in the second. Texas starter Travis Sthele walked Ceccoli to start the inning then hit designated hitter Gavin Brzozowski before catcher Harrison Caley earned a second walk to load the bases. A third free base brought Ceccoli in from third to make room for second baseman Austin Stracener at first. A fielder’s choice by Caleb Bergman scored Brzozowski before the Horns executed a double play to end the inning.

Texas cut the deficit in half in the third as Thomas singled through left then came around to score on a Peyton Powell groundout.

The Longhorns got ahead briefly in the fifth. Thomas once again kicked off with a single to left then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a line drive by rightfielder Dylan Campbell. Following a strikeout to Kennedy, Powell roped one up the middle to put runners on the corners.

The Robinson High product noted it was a bit “bittersweet” playing back in Waco.

“It’s awesome. I couldn’t have asked for a better series,” Powell said. “Haven’t been here in a while. It’s just really fun to get to play here. I played out here a couple of times before in high school, but now playing for UT here, it’s just an unreal feeling.”

Campbell came in on a sac fly by designated hitter Garret Guillemette. A pop up off the bat of leftfielder Porter Brown dropped on an error as Stracener called off the rest of the rest of the infielder to put runners in scoring position. Rigney struck out catcher Rylan Galvan to limit the damage.

The Bears got back in front in the sixth. Polk took over the DH spot for Brzozowski and reached on an E5 as the ball skimmed the underside of Powell’s glove and lined into the outfield. Caley got the Bears first hit of the day with a single to right and Stracener beat the throw on a bunt to toward third.

Bergman tapped one over the middle to bring in Polk and tie the game while Caley was caught out at home on the relay from center.

David Shaw, who got the win, replaced Ace Whitehead, who had relieved Sthele in the fifth.

Bears third baseman Hunter Teplanszky extended his hit streak to 12 games, doubling off the Big 12 sign in center field to bring in Stracener and Bergman.

The celebration was short-lived as the Horns put up a three-spot in the seventh. Powell reached on an error on the Teplanszky throw then Guillemette was hit by a pitch, prompting Oliver to take over for Golomb. Brown doubled to left center to score Powell and Galvan then singled to score Guillemette and Brown. Oliver was able to get out of the inning with a pair of ground outs.

In the top of the eighth, Kennedy blasted a solo bomb over the right field corner to add an insurance run for the Horns.

BU cut the lead back to one run in the bottom of the inning as Bergman walked, then advanced on a wild pitch before scoring on a two-out single off the bat of shortstop Kolby Branch.

The Bears will look to bounce back on the road Tuesday, facing Sam Houston for a midweek contest at 6:30 p.m. in Huntsville before taking off to Lubbock for a three-game set against No. 21 Texas Tech.