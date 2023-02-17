“Walk-offs are fun,” said Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson in the aftermath of the Bears' 6-5 opening day, extra-inning victory over Central Michigan Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Tied at five with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, freshman second baseman Kolby Branch reached base on a five-pitch walk. With freshman third baseman Jack Johnson at the plate, Central Michigan sophomore reliever Nate Ross was called for a balk, moving Branch over to second. He advanced to third with a passed ball on the next pitch.

“The balk, honestly, I don’t even know what happened,” Branch said. “But I like the balk. And then we got a passed ball and just thinking ahead and taking care of business.”

All it took was a high looping bloop into shallow center, marking Johnson's first college hit, to bring Branch in and give Thompson his first win as head coach of the Bears. Going into the weekend, Thompson had noted that he was waiting to see how the team would respond when they were down. The Bears responded.

“We did, we fought, we competed. Had to battle offensively and get some hits,” Thompson said. “It wasn’t an easy day to hit. They’re running some good arms out there at us, we’ve got the wind blowing in. But I liked the way we competed. We drew some big-time walks, played the game. And errorless baseball on Game One, that’s a big deal.”

Branch led Baylor at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run. Seven other Bears added hits with Johnson delivering the winning RBI.

On the mound, junior righty Cole Stasio earned the win out of the bullpen, tossing 2.1 innings, giving up just one hit and a walk while striking out four. Fourth-year reliever Hamilton Oliver took over pitching in the sixth to post 2.2 innings, not giving up a hit but allowing one earned run on a pair of walks and striking out two. Thompson and Johnson both noted how important Oliver and Stasio were in getting the comeback.

“Well, you can’t come back and win it if you don’t start throwing up zeros,” Thompson said. “That’s what has to happen when you’re behind. You go out there one inning at a time, put up a zero, it gives you an opportunity. When you start looking at this game, and the last five innings of the game, they scored one run. That’s it. It’s 4-1, and then we scored two and here we go. Those guys were big time for us.”

Baylor will look to clean up in a few areas. Offensively, the Bears left 11 runners on base while the four pitchers that saw time on the mound combined for 10 walks and accumulated 203 pitches. Thompson was still happy with how the offense battled at the plate, coming back from 0-2 counts on three-occasions.

“If you’re not a team that’s just going to stand up at the plate and take your three-run home run shots, and be able to drive balls out of the yard,” Thompson said. “We’re going to hit a few home runs, but we’re not going to hit 100 home runs as a team. So, we’ve got to have a bunch of grinders. We’re going to have to have guys who can get in the batter’s box, compete, two-strike hit, give a little, stay on balls, staying on the breaking stuff, don’t chase it down. So, we’ve got to know our zone and how know to compete and make the other guy do it.”

The Chippewas went up 2-0 in the top of the third on a pair of RBI singles. First baseman Danny Wuestenfeld drove a hit to right, bringing in starting pitcher Garrett Navarra for the run after he'd reached base on a double to right center field. Then left fielder Robby Morgan IV slashed a hit thorugh the left side to bring in shortstop Justin Simpson who was awarded first base on a clock violation.

The Bears got on the board in the bottom of the fourth as sophomore designated hitter Casen Neumann led off with a walk and advanced to third on a double to right by sophomore center fielder Kobe Andrade. Transfer shortstop Austin Stracener brought in Neumann with a single to short and Simpson earned the unassisted out with a tag on Andrade as he came into third base.

CMU added two more runs in the top of the fifth, loading the bases on walks. Morgan scored when center fielder Jacob Donahue was hit by a pitch and Ely Stuart followed on a walk to right fielder and former McLennan Highlander Marquis Jackson.

Baylor responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Right fielder Gavin Brzozowski singled up the middle then took second on a walk to left fielder Cole Posey. Neumann drove in Brzozowski then pulled off a double steal, nabbing second as Posey slid into home to make it a one-run game.

The Bears took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh as Posey singled down the left field line to open the bottom half of the inning. Andrade earned a one-out walk to advance Posey to second then a wild pitch gave them both an extra base. Sophomore catcher Cort Castle walked to load the bases. Branch picked up his RBI, driving a hit trough the left side to score Posey and Andrade and Castle was tagged out at third to end the inning.

The Chippewas tied things up with a run in the eighth when Wuestenfeld singled to right center to bring in Jackson. A scoreless ninth prompted extra innings and Stasio was able to give the Bears a 1-2-3 top of the 10th thanks to a pop up by Jackson and back-to-back strikeouts to Navarra and Simpson.

Johnson noted the team definitely made a statement to open the season.

“We proved a lot. We proved our fight,” Johnson said. “I think we proved the energy we're going to show all year and just proved that we can compete with everyone.”

Baylor and Central Michigan continue the series at 2 p.m. Saturday at Baylor Ballpark.