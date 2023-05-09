Coming off a break due to final exams, the Baylor baseball team opened the week with a 4-2 loss to Grand Canyon Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to break an eight-inning shutout, taking both their runs on walks. But a called strikeout to third baseman Hunter Teplanszky doused the rally.

GCU (31-19) picked off four hits off four different BU hurlers but three defensive errors hurt the Bears and three of the Lopes runs were unearned.

“I think our pitchers did a good enough job of winning a ballgame for us. I think they had a positive performance,” said Bears head coach Mitch Thompson. “Anderson Needham in particular was fantastic. ...It was the little things. It's the littlest of plays. It's the nubber right in front of home plate that we can't pick up, it's not being able to turn the double play that's a double play ball. We miss it and it turns into a run. We had a couple of the swinging bunts that we weren't able to field.

“Some of it is experience, but defense was not solid. Anytime we have as many errors as we had, it's not solid.”

Baylor (16-31) was no-hit through the first five innings until Teplanszky slashed a single into right to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Grand Canyon right-hander Carson Ohl struck out the next two batters before giving up a walk to Cort Castle and leaving the runners stranded with another swing-and-miss.

“Not having live at-bats for a week is tough, but it's not impossible,” Thompson said. “I expect us to get better throughout the game but we never did take very many good swings. We hit one ball really hard, probably hit another one decently hard and that's it.”

Meanwhile the Lopes strung together several one-run frames, taking the lead in the top of the second when first baseman Zach Yorke scored on a sac bunt by designated hitter Tyler Wilson after reaching on a walk and advancing on a single by leftfielder Maxwell Andeel.

Mason Marriott's (1-6) day ended after 2.1 innings, taking the loss after giving up one run on a hit and two walks and picking up one strikeout. Cam Caley took over in the third to get the foul-out and the groundout following a Marriott walk to Lopes centerfielder Homer Bush Jr.

Grand Canyon put up runs in three straight innings starting in the fifth. Castle was tagged with an E2, failing to make the throw on a sac bunt by GCU shortstop Emilio Barreras to score third baseman Elijah Buries. Grant Golomb relieved Caley to get the fielder's choice force out on Barreras and a strikeout from second baseman Zack Gregory.

In the sixth, rightfielder Cade Verdusco walked to start the frame then stole second and advancing to third on a groundout following another Baylor pitching change. Anderson Needham, took over for Golomb and an error on the Wilson bunt brought Verdusco home. Castle was able to nail Wilson at second on the attempted steal to limit the damage.

The Lopes picked up their fourth run in the top of the seventh. With two outs and nobody on, Barreras reached on a throwing error by Kolby Branch at short and a Bush line drive to left scored the freshman.

“Kolby's trying to make a play in the six hole and it's better if he'd just eat it, he's not going to throw the guy out but instead he throws it and it gets by the firstbaseman and now that runner gets to second and a bloop single later, with two outs it turns into a run,” Thompson said of the error at short.

GCU closer Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis, who piked up his fifth save of the season, cracked a window for Baylor to get on the board in the ninth.

A hit-by-pitch and a one-out walk put Castle and rightfielder Cole Tremainon first and second. First baseman Casen Neumann, who filled in for starter John Ceccoli in the sixth, walked to load the bases and Austin Stracener jogged out to pinch run for him.

Desingnated hitter Gavin Brzozowski popped up to Barreras behind second for out No. 2. A walk to pinch hitter Daniel Altman ended the shutout, bringin in Castle for the run. Another walk to second baseman Cole Posey cut the deficit in half but a strikeout to Teplanszky sealed the win for the Lopes as the sophomore expected the walk but didn't get the call.

Thompson said the Bears just seemed to lack energy during the contest.

“They looked like a team that'd been off for a little bit and looked like a team that was mentally not all here throughout the whole ballgame,” Thompson said. “Some of that is probably on me because of scheduling the game during finals but I'm just not prepared to take 10 days off before we try and play conference. I'd rather have a game like this tonight than to have it on Friday, so maybe we can build something from it.”

The Bears will take on Lamar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday before wrapping up Big 12 play in Fort Worth against TCU.