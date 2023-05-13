ARLINGTON — For the first time in the history of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament, the Baylor Bears won’t be in the bracket.

Baylor had the tying run on first with one-out after Cort Castle’s line drive to left but a pair of strikeouts sealed the series loss for the Bears in a 2-1 contest against TCU Saturday night at Globe Life Field.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” said Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson. “I was here when the Big 12 started. I know that this was the program that had done that. But it is what it is. ...You look back, it wasn’t this game that kept us out. There’s plenty of games that kept us out. We had plenty of opportunities. It’s just one of those things.”

“They picked up where we’re at. That’s where we’re at.”

Mason Marriott (1-7) took the loss despite a solid start that saw the sophomore give up just two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings, tossing 52 strikes out of 89 pitches.

Grant Golomb and Hambleton Oliver posted 3.1 innings of scoreless relief to keep Baylor (16-34, 6-17) within reach but the Bears picked up just four hits on the night.

“I thought our pitchers did a phenomenal job, they really did. They threw the ball well,” Thompson said. “Mason Marriott was pretty good for us. The only regret is how they scored their two runs and how we walked them, hit them, moved them up and they moved them in. But I thought he was good, I thought Grant was good coming out of the bullpen and I though Hambleton coming into a tough situation and getting out of it again was huge.”

“I felt like when that happened I go ‘Hey, you know what, that’s one of those things that maybe makes that happen.’ Just disappointed it didn’t happen. We didn’t swing the bats early in the game, we had opportunities later and just couldn’t get the big hit. And when we did hit the ball, their guy makes a big play at the wall.”

With the roof closed at Globe Life Field, there was no wind to carry out some of Baylor’s big hits, turning them into flyballs. In the first, Hunter Teplanszky skied one deep into right for the second out and Cole Tremain sent one the opposite way in the second inning for the same result. Daniel Altman was the closest to leaving the yard, driving one to the edge of the warning track in center field to lead off the third.

A walk and a hit by pitch led to two runs for the Horned Frogs (29-21, 10-10) in the second inning. Cole Fontenelle and Anthony Silva picked up back-to-back free bases to lead off the bottom frame and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. A sac fly by Karson Bowen scored Fontenelle and Luke Boyers followed with an RBI single up the middle to send Silva home. Austin Davis struck out swinging and a batter’s interference was called on the throw to keep Boyer’s from stealing second ended the inning.

The Bears picked up their first hit with a two-out Castle single in the top of the fifth but a flyball to center stranded the catcher.

Golomb relieved Marriott with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. A lead-off hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a wild pitch put Logan Maxwell 90-feet from a third TCU run. A walk to Braden Taylor had runners on the corners. Golomb struck out Fontenelle to leave them waiting and close the book on Marriott’s start.

Teplanszky drove one down the right field line for a two-out single in the sixth and advanced to second on a bobble by Davis. A high popup to the catcher off the bat of Kolby Branch scratched the opportunity.

Baylor finally broke on to the board in the top of the seventh as Hunter Simmons led off with a ground-rule double, the hit bouncing off the warning track into the Bears’ bullpen in right center. A groundout by Gavin Brazozowski put the left fielder on third and a sac hit by Tremain brought him in.

Castle picked up a walk and Altman almost gave Baylor cause for celebration, mailing one deep to right. Davis made the leap against the wall to snatch the out and end the inning. Still banged up from the play that ended the seventh, Davis came off the field at the start of the eighth. David Bishop took over at first while Fontenelle went out to left and Boyers moved to play right.

Luke Savage relieved Klecker to start the eighth. The starter earned the win after seven innings, giving up just one run on three hits and three walks.

Savage picked up a lineout to center from John Ceccoli, who pinch hit for Jack Johnson, but then gave up consecutive walks to Cole Posey and Teplanszky. Grant Wright, who earned the save, came out of the pen to face Branch, who tapped one over the mound for Wright to get the out at first while Posey and Teplanszky advanced. Simmons was intentionally walked to load the bases, bringing Casey Sunseri to pinch hit.

Sunseri bopped one right back to the pitcher to leave the bases full of Bears.

“You got to give TCU’s guys credit,” Thompson said. “Klecker threw the ball well and Garrett Wright is definitely not chopped liver.”

After a pair of singles to start the bottom of the eighth, Hambleton Oliver took over on the mound for Golomb. Castle nailed the throw to Branch to catch Fontenelle as the former Highlander attempted to steal second. Silva then lined one straight to Posey to ignite a double play as the second baseman got the throw to Teplanszky at third for the force out on Taylor who was off the bag.

The Bears will try to salvage the final game of conference play as the series finale against the Horned Frogs returns to Lupton Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re going to come back and get going and revamp and keep building and doing all those things,” Thompson said. “This won’t be the last we’re here. We’re going to open up here next year. I appreciate the guys’ efforts and everything, I’m just disappointed that it didn’t work out.”