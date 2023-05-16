STEPHENVILLE — In the first trip to Tarleton Baseball Complex, Baylor baseball got back into the win column to kick off the final week of the season.

All it took was a three-run blast off the bat of Gavin Brzozowski and seven scoreless innings from Jared Matheson (1-1) to launch the Bears to a 4-2 victory Tuesday night.

All of Baylor's runs came in the first inning. Cole Posey led off with a single and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Hunter Simmons, who skied a sacrifice to right for Posey to tag up and put the Bears (17-35) on the board.

Brzozowski followed up with a homer down the right-field line to give Baylor a 4-0 lead, which they held until the bottom of the eighth.

Matheson allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out five in his best start of the season. Anderson Needham took over in the eighth, when Tarleton (24-25) finally struck, chasing the righty after a pair of singles and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases.

Hambleton Oliver relieved Needham. Mason Hammonds singled to break the shutout and Trace Morrison grounded out into a double play which allowed Kooper Shook to score and the Texans to cut the lead in half. Oliver got the strikeout to end the inning and a 1-2-3 ninth earned him his fourth save of the year.

The Bears close out the season with a three-game set against Cal State Bakersfield Thursday through Saturday at Baylor Ballpark.