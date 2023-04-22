LUBBOCK — Warning, Baylor baseball will give you whiplash.

Due to the prospect of rain on Sunday, the Bears (15-25 overall, 6-12 Big 12) played No. 16 Texas Tech (29-13, 8-7) in a doubleheader on Saturday at Rip Griffin Ballpark. Baylor dropped the series with a 14-9 loss in the day’s first game but salvaged the finale, 6-4, to earn its second Top 25 upset in a week.

The Red Raiders took an early advantage in game one, scoring five in the bottom of the first. Leftfielder Nolan Hester scored on a groundout by rightfielder Gage Harrison, then second baseman Austin Green drove in designated hitter Ty Coleman with a single to right. Catcher Dylan Maxcey doubled to bring in Green and third baseman Kevin Bazzell before coming home on a Dillon Carter double.

Baylor rightfielder Cole Tremain put the Bears on the board on a sac fly by leftfielder Kobe Andrade in the top of the second.

Despite giving up the five-spot in the bottom of the first inning, sophomore starter Mason Marriott remained composed to strand the bases in the second after Tech tacked on another run. Marriott followed with three scoreless frames before being relieved by Anderson Needham in the bottom of the sixth.

The righty finished his five-inning outing after allowing six runs, all earned, on seven hits and five walks while striking out five.

The Bears finally found a spark, scoring five in the top of the sixth. Tremain doubled down the left field line to score shortstop Kolby Branch and designated hitter Gavin Brzozowski. Third baseman Jack Johnson, filling in for Hunter Teplanszky who was injured Friday night, followed with another double the other way to bring in Tremain. Catcher Harrison Caley singled to score first baseman John Ceccoli then centerfielder Caleb Bergman grounded out to bring in Johnson and tie the game.

It didn’t last.

Needham picked up just one strikeout before he was replaced by Hambleton Oliver, giving up three runs on a hit and a walk in the bottom of the inning, taking the loss. Bazzell singled to drive in Hester and Green walked to bring in Coleman. Another double by Maxcey tacked on runs by first baseman Gavin Kash and Bazzell, one of which was attributed to Oliver.

Hester added a solo home run in the seventh then Maxcey bashed a two-run bomb in the eighth. Tech shortstop Tracer Lopez doubled to score the centerfielder, Carter for the Raider’s final run of the game.

Baylor fought for a rally in the ninth, adding three more runs on a Tremain single that scored Branch and Bergman and a wild pitch to bring in Brzozowski.

Game two was another story for the Bears.

Cam Caley started in place of Will Rigney, the scheduled starter, and tossed a career-high 6.2 innings, allowing three runs, only one earned, on seven hits while striking out six.

Baylor got on first with two runs in the third. Tremain doubled to drive in Brzozowski and then Casen Neumann, who took over for Ceccoli at first, tripled to score Tremain.

Tech answered in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead in half as Carter scored on a throwing error. Hudson White, who started behind the plate for the Red Raiders in game two, tied the game in the fourth with a double down the left field line, bringing in Green.

The Bears got back ahead in the sixth as catcher Cort Castle scored on a double play groundout by second baseman Cole Posey. A Coleman double in the seventh tied the ballgame up once more.

Three runs in the top of the eighth pushed the Bears back in front for good. Posey singled to score Castle again. Posey and Bergman then came home on a Branch double. Tech responded with one more run in the bottom of the inning as Kash scored on a wild pitch.

Grant Golomb, who earned the win, took over for Caley for an inning, giving up just one run on two hits and three walks. Gabe Craig closed the day out for Baylor with 1.1 scoreless frames and two strikeouts.

Baylor will return home for a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday matchup against Tarleton State before hosting West Virginia for three over the weekend.