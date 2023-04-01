No. 47 Baylor men’s tennis picked up a 4-0 win over UTRGV before opening Big 12 play with a 5-2 victory over No. 31 Texas Tech Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Red Raiders came into the weekend with a six-match win streak over five ranked opponents.

Tadeas Paroulek grabbed singles wins as the No. 1 in both matches, including a decisive 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) win over No. 42 Olle Wallin to clinch the conference opener. Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi notched his 100th singles win, defeating TTU’s Reed Collier 7-5, 6-3 on court four.

Tech picked up the doubles point to start the matchwith wins on courts two and three. The Bears bounced back with three straight singles wins before Paroulek clinched the match. The squads played out the match with TTU grabbing one more point and the Bears taking the final victory on court two.

In the morning match, Baylor earned the doubles point before taking wins on courts five, one and six.