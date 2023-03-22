Baylor baseball (9-12) topped Sam Houston (13-9), 7-6, Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

After an hour and 10-minute rain delay, the Bearkats quickly erased BU’s 6-4 lead in the top of the eighth, only to have the Bears retake the lead in the bottom of the inning with a pinch-hit RBI single off the bat of freshman outfielder Caleb Bergman.

Bergman then initiated a hectic 8-6-2-5 double play in the top of the ninth on a single that clanged off the very top of the center field wall, as Sam Houston missed a three-run home run by a foot. Baylor sophomore Gabe Craig came on to calm the chaos with a one-pitch save to give Baylor it’s third win in a row.

SHSU tallied an unearned run in the first to get on the board and the Bears responded in the bottom of the second with a pair of unearned runs on a foul out and a wild pitch. The Bearkats tied it up with a run in the top of the third but Baylor answered with two more to get back ahead. A two-run single by Sam Houston evened the contest at 4-4 in the fifth inning.

In the seventh, Baylor shortstop Kolby Branch picked up a two-out walk then came around to score on a triple by first baseman John Ceccoli. Third baseman Hunter Teplanszky scored on a wild pitch to extend the edge to two.

That’s when the rain delay came and after an hour and 10 minutes, the game resumes, but not before a possum tore its way on to the tarp. Big 12 Pitcher of the Week Will Rigney took it upon himself to relocate the possum before play resumed.