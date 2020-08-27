Beloved, 'one-of-a-kind' Waco broadcaster Butch Henry dies at age 80

That humor surfaced in silly and sometimes unfiltered ways daily on the airwaves for Central Texas sports fans for many years. Catalina said that certain words and phrases will forever bring to mind some hilarious Henry moment or another.

“He had a spot for Hillcrest (Hospital) that he was doing, and they had a women’s clinic,” Catalina said. “And he said, ‘They’ve got a women’s clinic! You know, I’ve never had a hysterectomy, but I know people who have.’ And Tom and I looked at each other and said, ‘Did you just say you’ve never had a hysterectomy?’ And Butch goes, ‘Well, I haven’t!’ I still think about that. Anytime I hear the word hysterectomy, I think of Butch doing that live spot.”

Added Barfield, “You never knew what was going to come out of his mouth. I was talking with (Waco ISD’s) Dale Caffey last night and we got to talking about some of the things that Butch would say on our WISD TV telecasts in the early days, and you’d just have tears running down your face because you just didn’t know what was going to come out of his mouth.”

Local business owners would sometimes contact the ESPN radio to try to get the “Butch Henry treatment” on the air, as his live spot testimonials were the stuff of legend. But Henry only endorsed businesses he frequented in the spots.