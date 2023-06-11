It's no secret, to anyone, that I love baseball. If I could spend every week at a ballpark, I would.

And since I won't be getting sent anywhere to cover baseball for the rest of the summer, I decided to create work for myself and write about how I'll be spending money to go watch baseball instead. So, my best buddy and I decided we were going to hit up every minor league ballpark in the state of Texas and document our experiences.

The criteria by which we are evaluating the experiences at each ballpark fall under three categories: logistics (getting to the stadium, parking, ticket pricing), amenities (the quality of the food, the gift shop offering, seating) and vibes (atmosphere, music, quality of baseball being played).

As a baseball person I'm not going to say that I will judge too harshly on most of these unless I have a particularly nasty experience. It's very difficult for me not to enjoy a baseball game, especially when I don't have a horse in the race (although I will likely be a little more invested when the Astros are involved).

So, without further delay, the first stop of what my buddy Kris and I have dubbed the “Best in the West Summer Tour” was none other than the home of the San Antonio Missions, Nelson Wolff Stadium.

LOGISTICS

There is no avoiding I-35 when you travel to San Antonio for whatever reason and that usually means the inevitably excruciating experience of dealing with Austin traffic (sometimes due to construction, others due to innumerable number of people who just don't know how to navigate the interstate).

You could take the toll road and shave all of five minutes from your trip down, but I personally do whatever I can to avoid the toll road. That bill is just not worth it for me.

This particular drive down I-35 wasn't completely terrible. I did make the mistake of drinking too much water on the way and unfortunately had to make a pit stop at the grossest 7-Eleven I've encountered in recent memory (I might have to soak my sneakers in sanitizer for a week). Plan your potty breaks accordingly.

Anyway, a mildly uncomfortable two-and-a-half-hour drive on a hot Saturday afternoon later, getting to the Wolff once exiting I-35 and finding good parking was fairly easy.

I do have to insert a disclaimer here. We didn't pay for our tickets. My buddy happens to work for the best grocery store in the state (if you know, you know) and was gifted box seats. Fortune was in our favor this time.

Based on a quick Google search, single-game tickets can range from $2 to $30 depending on where you sit and there's always ways to find discounts and promotions throughout the season. Overall, I feel like ticket pricing is reasonable for a minor league game.

But if you can swing a suite, I do recommend it (for the air conditioning alone).

I can't really make a case for the pricing at concessions. Everything is going to be priced up no matter where you go.

I did splurge for a bucket of cold beverages (*wink, wink*) for the group (there were four of us) which was made up of six drinks and came out to $51 with tax. That was about $7 per drink. I've paid more at worse ballparks so, honestly, I'm not complaining.

AMENITIES

The suite we were in was catered with regular burgers and hot dogs, which were both pretty tasty. I don't know what kind of seasoning they put on those patties, but it was divine. It's what you would get at a summer cookout. No need to overcomplicate it with anything extra.

Now, Kris was adamant we try the ballpark specialty, but I can't say there really was one. Depending on which concession stand you went to, there were different options – barbecue, pizza, tacos, etc. We decided on brisket tacos.

Instant regret. You could tell from the tortilla alone they weren't going to be worth the $15.

I am so done with people not cooking their tortillas. Even if they're flour tortillas (which in my opinion should be reserved for quesadillas, burritos and breakfast tacos but to each his own), the only reason you should eat a tortilla straight from the bag is if it's fresh off the comal at the tortilleria. If you're getting your tortillas from the store and you're not cooking them, I don't want to know what the inside of your stomach looks likes. Cook your darn tortillas.

The brisket was okay, albeit a little dry. The coleslaw had too much mayo in it, and that's coming from someone that loves mayo (to a point). All-in-all, that taco was a disgrace to San Antonio Tex-Mex. In Kris' words, four out 10.

The restrooms were clean which was all I could ask for after that 7-Eleven experience. No notes there. And I didn't have to wait in line or anything.

The gift shop had a pretty good offering. Most of the prices were of what you would expect from a professional baseball team, even a minor league one. I got a cotton T-shirt for $20, and they did have some cold weather merch on sale. And because the size of the shop was small there was a 10-person capacity, so it didn't feel cramped.

In terms of seating, I liked that the stadium faces in a somewhat eastern direction, so unless you're sitting at the edge of right field, you're not getting bombarded by the sun if the game starts after 6 p.m. All the seating on the lower levels around the field are your regular ballpark seats. The second level are metal benches with seat backs. There's a nice green, grassy berm out behind left field.

It was a little weird that the scoreboard was so far out to the right but maybe I've just gotten used to seeing scoreboards in left center field next to the batter's eye.

VIBES

Now this is the most important category.

Vibes are everything.

And the Wolff definitely passed. Like I said before, it's pretty hard to not have a good time at a game if you're a baseball person, but even non-baseball people would have fun.

The playlist had a good variety but also given that it's San Antonio and most of the roster is Latino, there was plenty of Latin music played but not so much to where it got boring. The anthem took just the amount of time it needed to take. It wasn't too long but it wasn't rushed either and the singer had a good tone and stayed on key (If you're a soprano you don't need to get all flashy at the end, please).

And I also didn't hear “Sweet Caroline” all game. I know I'm going to get hate for this, but I don't enjoy that song. I get that it's catchy and it's tradition and blah, blah, blah... Even without its questionable origin, it's overrated. I'm tired of hearing it at every game.

Moving on.

There were just enough on-field games/promotions but only two or three of them were really entertaining. That's fine. They're fun. As someone who has worked for a team, I know how difficult it is to come up with those and have them be engaging.

The mascots were fun too. They did that thing where they riled up both sides of the crowd to see which one could make the most noise and it was cute. I do got to say the jalapeño costume looks a little unsettling with eyes. “Henry the Taco” on the other hand, that guy's a blast.

The actual baseball was surprisingly pleasant to watch. The Missions (Double-A San Diego) picked up a 5-3 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota) in the penultimate game of a six-game series. San Antonio's bullpen pulled through to hold off Wichita. There were some cool catches at the wall by outfielders from both teams, missed tags at the plate, and some good contact hitting to all fields.

San Antonio is currently leading the Texas League South division at 31-26, two games ahead of Amarillo (Arizona) while the Wind Surge (23-33) are second to last in the Texas League North, just ahead of Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City).

Finally, the Wolff capped off the night with an extensive fireworks show to ring in the start of summer. I was surprised at how much I actually enjoyed that part of the night. Even when pieces of ash started raining down. The Missions' staff didn't skimp on the fireworks, though, and I appreciate that.

In conclusion, I had a great time. I can equate my first time at Wolff Stadium with that of some of the nicer college parks I've had the privilege of visiting (which isn't many, but they weren't chopped liver).

To quote Top Gear, “Let me put it to you this way: you can buy better dogs than my West Highland terrier. But I like my West Highland terrier. Yes, it bites the postman, and it lays dog eggs all over the kitchen and it steals food. But it's brilliant!”