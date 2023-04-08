The Bears weren't going to give anything away this time.

After a tough loss on Friday night that resulted in a Big 12 record for surrendered walks, the Baylor baseball team held on to get the series win over Oklahoma with a 5-3 Saturday victory at Baylor Ballpark.

“Yesterday we took that loss a little personal just because I think the only reason they were in that ball game was because we gave it to them,” said Bears leftfielder Hunter Simmons, who came up with two RBIs in the finale. “I think that three-spot (in the third inning) was huge just to show them , 'Yeah, you might've won yesterday but we're taking this one today.'”

Baylor improved to 12-20 on the season and 4-8 in Big 12 play with its second league series win in four attempts.

Will Rigney (3-1) earned the win in his longest outing of the season. The Baylor right-hander tossed a season-high 80 pitches, 49 of them for strikes, over five innings. He allowed just one run on six hits and a walk while striking out five.

“I felt good early on, a lot better than Kansas,” Rigney said of his start. “I haven't gone five innings in a long time. The last couple of innings were definitely a grind to say the least, but no, I felt good. I was happy with how I felt and I was happy with the win.”

Although the Bears were outhit 12-9, defense, pitching and three OU fielding errors kept them in the game in a bounce-back from the Friday loss. Baylor coach Mitch Thompson said he was glad to see the turnaround.

“We're trying to get four, five, six innings out of guys every time and thankfully (Rigney) did. I thought I he was great. He competed hard,” Thompson said. “We made big plays behind him. I remember the big catch by (Caleb) Bergman in center field and I remember the double plays we turned. We won this game on the mound and we won it playing defense, so it was big.”

Rigney retired the Sooners (17-16, 3-6) in order with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout and the bats got going in the bottom of the first to give Baylor an early lead.

Cole Posey, whose hit streak was snapped after an 0-for-4 day, drove one to left-center for the first out, as OU centerfielder John Spikerman made a Superman-style dive for the catch. But Bears third baseman Hunter Teplanszky doubled to the right-field wall in the following at-bat and came around to score as shortstop Kolby Branch (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI) demolished a double to the left-field corner.

A failed pickoff by Sooners starter Will Carsten bounced into center field, allowing Branch to reach third on an error and Simmons brought him in on a groundout to short.

Saturday marked Branch's 13th multi-hit game of the season as the freshman has been on base in all but one of Baylor's games this year.

“Not easy for me to overlook him. I'll start crying if I have to take him out of the lineup,” Thompson joked. “That's the beauty thing about that. You can count on him. He's going to come through, he's going to compete really hard every day.”

Oklahoma answered with a run in the top of the second. Designated hitter Kendall Pettis singled through right as Posey’s throw was unbalanced by the momentum of the hit. The junior then stole second before coming around to score on an RBI single by outfielder Rocco Garza-Gongora.

Rigney battled through the third as OU rightfielder Bryce Madron mailed a one-out double to the left center wall and first baseman Sebastian Orduno picked up a walk. In an at-bat that saw five foul balls, a double steal, about four half-hearted pickoff throws and nine pitches, Rigney stunned catcher Easton Carmichael with a strikeout, his fifth of the day, to avoid the threat.

Baylor secured three runs in the third to expel Carsten from the game.

Teplanszky and Branch earned a pair of walks and a hard hit by Simmons to left field off the glove of third baseman Wallace Clark brought Teplanszky in from second.

Braden Carmichael took over for the Sooners, making it a Carmichael brothers battery. Baylor first baseman John Ceccoli walked to load the bases and a single by designated hitter Walker Polk drove Branch in for a run while an error by Garza-Gongora allowed Simmons to tack on another.

The Bears were unable to scratch across any more runs as Braden Carmichael held them scoreless for the next 5.2 innings, giving up four hits and a walk before Carson Atwood relieved him in the eighth.

“Braden Carmichael, he's a kid that we faced in junior college for two years,” Thompson said. “He was an All-American. I mean, this guy was the real deal and he's got a plus-plus changeup. He could throw it in any count. He can really defend the game and defend the field like we just saw. ... I knew he was gonna be difficult.”

The Sooners blasted a pair of home runs to cut the deficit to 5-3. Easton Carmichael smacked one off of Ethan Calder to lead off the sixth and shortstop Anthony Mackenzie opened the seventh with a bomb just over left-center.

Gabe Craig and Hambleton Oliver came out to pitch the final 2.1 innings, giving up just a hit each, while Oliver earned his third save and second of the series.

Baylor will take a midweek road trip up the interstate to face Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before hosting the Texas Longhorns in a three-game set.