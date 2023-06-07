Baylor baseball shortstop Kolby Branch was named a 2023 Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, becoming the 16th Baylor player all-time to earn the distinction from CBN.

A unanimous All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection, Branch is the fifth Freshman All-American for the Bears in the last seven season. In the program's history, seventeen Baylor rookies have garnered 27 Freshman All-American honors across all publications.

Branch hit .325 in his true freshman year and led the Bears in almost all offensive categories with 69 hits, 49 runs, six homers and 41 RBIs. The Lucas native was one double shy of breaking Baylor's freshman record with 17 and ranked fourth nationally among Power 5 freshman at the conclusion of the regular season.

Among the Bears' last five Freshman All-Americans – Jared McKenzie, Nick Loftin, Shea Langeliers, Max Muncy and Logan Vick – Branch sits second in RBI, third in batting average and fourth in home runs during their true rookie seasons.

Branch was one of four freshman shortstops to be recognized by the CBN, which included 62 players from across the country, six of which were Big 12 honorees.