Brice Cherry: A few 2020 developments deserve to stick

Some of you are going to hate this one. You want your athletes to just play ball. You want them to, as a Fox News anchor famously implored LeBron James in 2018, “shut up and dribble.”

My advice: Get over it.

Today’s athlete has a worldview that stretches beyond the walls of the arena. What’s more, he or she has every right to share their thoughts and opinions about the world around them. You may disagree with their viewpoint, you may not care what they think. But, honestly, you should be happy that they care.

Now, when the pro sports league as a whole adopts a particular political message, that may be a bridge too far. That’s a different argument.

People like to generalize (and often demonize) certain groups of people. Politicians are evil. The media is evil. Athletes are, well, not so much evil, but they’re there to entertain us and nothing else.

They’re all just people. And we need more people who care, athletes included.

Welcome to Lysol Stadium

It took a global pandemic for America to get serious about sanitization. Who knew we needed instruction manuals on how to wash our hands?