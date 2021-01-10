Brice Cherry: A few 2020 sports developments deserve to stick

People everywhere were all too happy to bid farewell to 2020. It was a long, hard year in a myriad of ways. It was the houseguest who long overstayed his welcome, and when it finally exited, folks all over the country not-so-quietly declared, “Good riddance.”
But believe it or not, it wasn’t all bad.
Hey, I’m not delirious. Just like everyone else, I’d be happy to take a mulligan on 2020. A do-over. Even within the bubble of sports, it was the strangest, most challenging year of my lifetime.
What’s done is done, though. And for better or worse, the world has irrevocably changed.
Sure, we’re all eagerly awaiting the day when life returns to “normal” — to the way we remember it in the pre-COVID era. Some things, though, probably won’t go back. And that isn’t all bad.
From a sports and fitness standpoint, here are some positive developments that 2020 wrought that should stick around.
Walk’s as good as a hit
People re-discovered the neighborhood walk in 2020. When gyms shut down for a time, Americans were forced to find exercise elsewhere. That led to a rise in virtual home workouts, but it also led to the revival of the simple jaunt around the block.
Last year I witnessed more people walking (or jogging) around the neighborhood than any time in my adult life. I was one of them. I’d gotten out and stretched my legs plenty over the years, but those sojourns became more frequent when state officials called for shelter-in-place orders.
People walked their dogs. They loaded their kids up in strollers and wagons and used foot power to drive them down the street. Husbands and wives, fathers and daughters, brothers and sisters, couples and families of all kinds — they stepped out together.
There’s plenty about 2020 that we’d all gladly walk back, but not those special strolls.
Zooming into the future
If you’re like me, you’ve participated in about 17 million Zoom calls since last March. Guess what? You haven’t seen your last one.
While nothing will ever surpass the communicative exchange of a face-to-face conversation, we’ve also discovered that Zoom (and other video conferencing software) can be a pretty useful tool. There’s no way it’s going away.
Again, I’ll look forward to the day when pregame and postgame press conferences are live and in person again. You can glean so much more when you’re in the same room as someone. A Kim Mulkey zinger zings a lot better when you’re sitting six feet away from the Baylor coach.
But I suspect that the Zoom presser will continue to live on in some capacity. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially for sports media who may be covering a road game remotely.
A more socially conscious athlete
Some of you are going to hate this one. You want your athletes to just play ball. You want them to, as a Fox News anchor famously implored LeBron James in 2018, “shut up and dribble.”
My advice: Get over it.
Today’s athlete has a worldview that stretches beyond the walls of the arena. What’s more, he or she has every right to share their thoughts and opinions about the world around them. You may disagree with their viewpoint, you may not care what they think. But, honestly, you should be happy that they care.
Now, when the pro sports league as a whole adopts a particular political message, that may be a bridge too far. That’s a different argument.
People like to generalize (and often demonize) certain groups of people. Politicians are evil. The media is evil. Athletes are, well, not so much evil, but they’re there to entertain us and nothing else.
They’re all just people. And we need more people who care, athletes included.
Welcome to Lysol Stadium
It took a global pandemic for America to get serious about sanitization. Who knew we needed instruction manuals on how to wash our hands?
It seems to me that even after the blessed day that COVID-19 goes away, our sports venues will look a lot cleaner than before. Hand sanitizing stations will persist. Stadium crews won’t just clean up trash, they’ll disinfect the seats.
I’m not one of these germophobes. But if I can go to a ball game and sit in a seat that isn’t caked with last week’s nacho cheese, that feels like progress.
House calls from the ‘Doc’
For years, ESPN’s 30 for 30 specials stood out as — at least for this reviewer — the best thing on TV. In 2020, sports documentaries were more prevalent than ever, since the games themselves were less frequent. ESPN’s “The Last Dance” about the 1990s Chicago Bulls averaged 5.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched documentary in the network’s history.
HBO, Showtime, Netflix, the NFL Network — all released high-quality sports documentaries in 2020. Expect that trend to continue. Viewers have shown that they possess a hearty appetite for them, even during times when they’re not starved for sports.
A more flexible NCAA
Like lawyers and politicians and the media, everybody loves to pile on the NCAA. They’re an easy target. Often, they’re deserving of criticism.
Yet here’s an incomplete list of actions the NCAA took in 2020: They gave 2020 spring sports athletes eligibility relief. They gave 2020 fall sports athletes eligibility relief. They supported changes to the amateur model of college sports, opening the door for athletes to earn compensation for endorsements. They shifted the playoffs for several fall sports to the spring, allowing athletes the chance to still compete.
It’s popular to paint the NCAA with a wide brush as the soulless, money-grubbing overlord of college sports. But these actions show that the organization is not quite the Great Satan that so many would want you to believe.
Of course, they really did botch that Mary Hardin-Baylor penalty.
Guess 2020 can’t win ‘em all.